Genshin Impact Future Star locations for Star Seeker's Sojourn event

You need to find Future Stars as part of the Star-Seeker's Sojourn event in Genshin Impact if you want to earn rewards like Primogems and Mora.

Below, we've explained how the Star-Seeker's Sojourn event works, and Future Star locations locations in Genshin Impact during version 3.1.

Genshin Impact Star-Seeker Sojourn event explained

To take part in the Star-Seeker's Sojourn event, you'll have to be at least Adventure Rank 30. Apart from this, you're free to start the event anytime after Friday, 21st October until it ends on Monday, 31st October.

To start Star-Seeker's Sojourn, go to Banu, who is located near the Teleport Waypoint at Pardis Dhyai, which is in the middle of Sumeru's green forest area. She’ll ask for your help in finding Future Stars, and then give you the Banu's Wisdom gadget to help you do so.

Go into your 'Gadgets' tab of the backpack menu and equip Banu's Wisdom, then navigate to the 'Events' menu and select Star-Seeker's Sojourn. From here, you'll see the general location of each Future Star as they get added throughout the event. You can then set a navigation waypoint to each Future Star.

When you get to the correct area, a yellow circle will appear on your map. Within this circle lies the Future Star, but you'll have to use your new gadget to find a puzzle first, which when solved creates an easy path to its exact location.

Finding each Future Star offers different rewards, including Primogems, Mora, and Ascension materials.

Remember, you only have until Monday, 31st October to claim these rewards - so make sure you find every Future Star that you can before then!

Genshin Impact Future Star locations for Day 1 Future Star Rising

The first Future Star, called Future Star Rising, is located on top of the ancient ruin machine at Devantaka Mountain in the southeastern area of Sumeru's green forests.

You'll need to use your Banu's Wisdom gadget within the yellow circle of Devantaka Mountain to find the puzzle to this Day 1 Future Star first.

Read its clue to activate wind tunnels and four-leaf sigils, and use them to get to the arm of the ancient ruin machine. Climb up it, but be careful, as you can easily fall if not jumping over obstacles. When you can't climb any further, tilt your camera up and you'll see more Four-Leaf Sigils and wind tunnels.

Follow the sigils and wind tunnels to the top of the ancient ruin machine's head, then walk over to the small Future Star to collect it.

