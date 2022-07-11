Genshin Impact Crystal Marrow locations and where to find Crystal Marrow explained

Crystal Marrow is a type of material in Genshin Impact that you might want to know where to find.

In many regions in Inazuma, players will find materials that they have never seen before and some of them are utilized by characters or recipes that came with the new area. While some are easy to spot, others require a little more exploration.

To help you find Crystal Marrow in Genshin Impact, we have prepared this guide to show the best places to find Crystal Marrow.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Version 2.8 Summer Fantasia Trailer | Genshin Impact

What is Crystal Marrow used for in Genshin Impact? Crystal Marrow is a specific type of ore that can only be found in some regions of Inazuma. This crystal is essential for the ascension of a few characters in the game. On the other hand, there are no items that you will need Crystal Marrow to craft. While players usually need to break rocks and crystals to farm some types of ore, Crystal Marrow can be collected directly. It also has a respawn time of two days. These are the characters that need Crystal Marrow to ascend: Aloy

Sayu Since this material is going to be used in every stage of the characters’ ascension, it is important to farm them consistently. The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is almost here! Make sure to spend your wishes on Itto' Banner to get Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu while you still can. Our Yelan, and Xiao build and materials pages can help you if you pulled them previously, and remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes for free rewards.