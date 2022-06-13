Genshin Impact The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival rewards and dates

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival is a rhythm game challenge, and the second time-limited event added as part of the 2.7 Genshin Impact update.

Unlike the Perilous Trail Genshin Impact event which debuted the Fading Twilight bow, there is no weapon reward for taking part, but you can get other items, including Ascension materials and Primogems.

We've compiled all of the Drumalong Festival rewards and details below, including its unlock requirements and end date.

On this page:

Genshin Impact Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival event unlock requirements

To take part in the Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival event, you need to have reached two milestones in Genshin Impact:

Adventure Rank 30

Completed the 'Ritou Escape Plan' during 'Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia' Archon Quest

You'll need to be Adventure Rank 30 before you reach the Inazuma region to complete the required Archon Quest anyway. So, focus on clearing your story quests before grinding Adventure Rank first, as you will get Adventure EXP during quests anyway.

If you're eligible to take part in the event, all you have to do is open the Event Overview menu and navigate to the Drumalong Festival tab, press 'Confirm', and read Arataki Itto's invitation. A new quest will then be added to the 'World Quests' part of your log.

Follow the quest marker to Ritou in Inazuma, then the Amakane Island just south, to speak with Arataki Itto and get your event-exclusive drum!

Head to Amakane Island after Ritou to start the Drumalong Festival.

Genshin Impact Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival event rewards

After receiving your drum and calibrating it with Genta at Amakane Island in Inazuma, speak with him again and select 'It's showtime' to start playing the Drumalong Festival rhythm game.

At the beginning, there is only one track available, Blossoms of Summer Night, but more will unlock throughout the event.

Each track has three difficulty options: Normal, Hard, and Pro, each with their own tier of rewards. Completing a track on a higher difficulty will unlock the rewards of all difficulties below it.

The table below lists The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival rewards for all difficulties, and when their track unlocks:

Track name Release date Normal rewards Hard rewards Pro rewards Blossoms of Summer Night Monday, 13th June x60 Primogems, x3 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora x3 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea, 20,000 Mora x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore Time to Shine Tuesday, 14th June x60 Primogems, x3 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora x3 Narukami's Joy, 20,000 Mora x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore Drifter's Destiny Wednesday, 15th June x60 Primogems, x3 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora x3 Mask of the Tiger's Bite, 20,000 Mora x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore Devotion of the Keeper Thursday, 16th June x60 Primogems, x3 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora x3 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea, 20,000 Mora x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore Let's Go, Crimson Knight! Friday, 17th June x60 Primogems, x3 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora x3 Narukami's Joy, 20,000 Mora x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore Rage Beneath the Mountains Saturday, 18th June x60 Primogems, x3 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora x3 Mask of the Tiger's Bite, 20,000 Mora x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore Termination of Desires Sunday, 19th June x60 Primogems, Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum, 20,000 Mora x8 Adventurer's Experience, 20,000 Mora x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore

In total, if you complete every Drumalong Festival challenge in Pro, you'll get:

420 Primogems

280,000 Mora

x18 Hero's Wit

x8 Adventurer's Experience

x42 Mystic Enhancement Ore

x6 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea

x6 Narukami's Joy

x6 Mask of the Tiger's Bite

The Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum

Genshin Impact Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival end date

You have until Monday, 4th July before The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival event ends at 4am (server time). Realistically, this means you should aim to complete the event by Sunday to ensure you get all your rewards on time.

Once unlocked, you can replay any track at any time during the event. Additionally, you can actually edit tracks yourself, or download other people's creations from the 'Find Composition' option in the Events Overview menu.

Editing the Drumalong Festival tracks keeps the same music, but changes note placements to shake things up a little.

Hope you have fun during the Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival!