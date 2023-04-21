How to visit Monoliths in Fortnite

Visit Monoliths is a current Weekly Quest in Fortnite.

These gothic looking structures were added to Fortnite recently, alongside a bunch of new Mythic weapons, and new NPCs.

Here's where to find Monoliths in Fortnite, and what you'll get for doing so.

Fortnite Monolith locations, and how to visit Monoliths

There are three Monolith sites in Fortnite, as of Chapter 4 Season 2. These structures contain stone pillars, in a circle. They generally hold loot, and must be visited to complete the 'Visit Monoliths in Fortnite' Weekly quest. We've marked their locations on the map below:

Just head to all three Monoliths shown on the map to complete the challenge. You will earn 15K XP and progress towards your overall Weekly quest log.

What are Monoliths in Fortnite?

Monoliths are locations that can be found in three different spots on the map in Fortnite. They usually have some loot, but their main use is as a spawn point for Serenade, a new NPC.

Serenade sells Heisted Exotic Weapons for only 25 Gold apiece. She will spawn at one of the three Monoliths at random at the start of each game. She is well worth seeking out to get a great loadout early on.

That's how to track down Monoliths in Fortnite. For more help with the current set of challenges, check out our guide on how to use the ODM Gear.