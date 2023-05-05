'Visit Frostbite Falls and Restful Retreat' is a Weekly quest that's currently live in Fortnite.

You'll need to make your way to two locations as part of this quest, and unfortunately, they're not marked on the Fortnite map.

Here's where to find Frostbite Falls and Restful Retreat, and what you'll get for doing so.

On this page:

How to visit Frostbite Falls and Restful Retreat in Fortnite

To visit Frostbite Falls and Restful Retreat, you just need to head to the two locations on the map below. These are unnammed on the map, but Frostbite Falls is found just South of Brutal Bastion, whereas Restful Falls is a small island off of the Eastern side of the Mega City biome.

It's possible to visit both of these locations in one game. We recommed going to Restful Falls first, then grabbing a sword on the mainland. You can also get into a vehicle. There are plenty North of Mega City, especially near the racetrack.

Rewards for visiting Frostbite Falls and Restful Retreat in Fortnite

Once you have visited both Restful Retreat and Frostbite Falls in Fortnite you will complete the Weekly quest. You'll get 12K XP, as well as progress towards your overall Weekly quest tracker. This will reward you further once you complete the specified number of quests, and is one of the best ways to get XP in the game.

Have fun visiting Frostbite Falls and Restful Retreat in Fortnite!