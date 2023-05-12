Darth Vader has returned to Fortnite as part of the ongoing Star Wars tie-in.

The 'Find the Force' event runs through until May 23rd in Fortnite, and now gives players a chance to help defeat Darth Vader.

Here's how to help defeat Darth Vader, and what you'll get for doing so. Also, some info on the Lightsaber that Darth Vader drops once defeated.

How to help defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite

To help defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite, you will need to find him first. He's found northwest of Brutal Bastion, by the Gas Station. You can see this marked on the map below:

Head to this spot and you will find Darth Vader, surrounded by Clone Troopers. These will begin attacking as soon as they spot you. Luckily, there are Republic Chests in the huts nearby, where you can get the DC-15 blasters. The thing with this challenge is that in order to complete it, you only need to do damage to Darth Vader's health bar. It doesn't matter if you're not actually the one that defeats him, as long as you inflicted damage.

The main things to keep in mind here are that firstly, Darth Vader will pursue you, and is actually quite a tough boss fight. He will jump and essentially warp after, and can use Force Push and Force Pull to throw you around. He'll also chuck his Lightsaber at you, so he's best fought at a significant distance where possible. Secondly, this will be an extremely busy drop location. Because of this it's recommended that you either drop with a full squad, or do damage and then leave the area, for someone else to kill Darth Vader.

What do you get for defeating Darth Vader in Fortnite?

For helping to defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite, you will earn 200 Galactic Reputation, which will unlock items in the Find the Force Battle Pass section.

In addition, Darth Vader will drop his Lightsaber once defeated. This is a unique weapon that can be thrown by holding aim and then pressing shoot. It has a very short cooldown, and can do some real damage. Other than this ability, Darth Vader's Lightsaber behaves like the others.

Have fun hunting down Darth Vader in Fortnite!