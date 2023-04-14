Fortnite Coachella event start time, challenges and rewards

Coachella Music and Arts festival returns to Fortnite!

There's new challenges to complete as part of the new Fortnite Coachella Island, which will reward you with exclusive festival-themed items and gear.

Here's when Coachella Festival starts in Fortnite, as well as a bit of info on what's being added to the game while it's live. Also, details on the rewards you can earn.

Fortnite Coachella event start and end times

Fortnite's Coachella event will begin on April 14th, at the following times:

UK: 8pm (GMT)

8pm (GMT) Europe: 9pm (CET)

9pm (CET) East Coast US: 3pm (ET)

3pm (ET) West Coast US: 12pm (PT)

The event will run through until April 28th at these times:

UK: 5pm (GMT)

5pm (GMT) Europe: 6pm (CET)

6pm (CET) East Coast US: 12pm (ET)

12pm (ET) West Coast US: 9am (PT)

Fortnite Coachella Island

As part of the Fortnite x Coachella collab, the Coachella Island experience will be added. This will go live when the event begins on April 14th. There's a bunch of new challenges to complete here, as well as music performed by Porter Robinson.

You’ll be able to enter Coachella Island via Discover or island code 5449-4207-1280. Coachella Island will remain active after the Coachella 2023 festival ends!

Fortnite Coachella Quests

Several new quests will be available during the Coachella event. Here's what you'll be tasked with doing:

Soar in the Sky Stream at Coachella Island (Week 1, 15K XP)

Hop on Jump Pads at Coachella Island (Week 1, 15K XP)

Collect Coins around Coachella Island (Week 1, 15K XP)

Collect hidden Music Notes in Mirage Speedrun at Coachella (Week 1, 15K XP)

Launch Fireworks at Coachella Island (Week 2, 15K XP)

Use a Spray at Coachella Island (Week 2, 15K XP)

Note that the bove challenges are based on Tweets by Fortnite leaker @iFireMonkey, and are subject to be different in-game.

For completing these quests, you can earn the following rewards:

Hi-Fi Cacti Spray (Earnable from either the first or second set of Quests)

(Earnable from either the first or second set of Quests) Look At The Sky Lobby Track (Earnable from either first or second set of Quests)

(Earnable from either first or second set of Quests) Cact-eye Emoticon (Earnable from either the first or second set of Quests)

(Earnable from either the first or second set of Quests) Coachella Sunset Spray (Earnable from the second set of Quests only)

What else is being added as part of Fortnite x Coachella?

In addition to everything covered above, a new radio station will be added into Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero-Build Mode. It's called Icon Radio, and will run until May 12th. Tune in to hear a variety of songs and artists featured in Coachella 2023.

The Fortnite x Coachella Challenge tasks players with completing an in-game Fortnite task, as detailed on the Fortnite x Coachella website. To participate, log into the website with your Epic Games account. Complete the task in-game, then redeem your reward.

Finally, a Good Vibes 2023 Fortography contest will run until April 28th. Head into Coachella Island and take some screenshots. Share your screenshots by April 18th with the #Fortography hashtag on Twitter and/or the “Fortography” post flair on r/FortNiteBR. Check back on Coachella Island after April 21st to see if you've been featured in the Fortography Art Park.

Have fun at Coachella Island!