Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 release date and what to expect from the new season

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is on its way, and with very little being given away by Epic Games so far, this is shaping up to be quite a mysterious season. From the leaks and vague confirmations that exist, we have a general idea that pulling heists will be a large part of the upcoming season.

As with previous Fortnite seasons, Epic Games have been keeping a lot under wraps bar a few teasers dropped over the last few days. Currently, most of the information we have about the new season comes from reliable leakers across Twitter.

While we wait for more official news, here's the suspected release date for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 and everything there is to potentially look forward to in the next season.



Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 release date

From a Tweet from @FortniteBR, and with the in-game countdown matching it, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 may launch on Friday, 25th August.

Season 4 teaser: "Are you in?" #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/CcBjLQ49AC — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) August 18, 2023

It's important to remember that Epic Games haven't said anything official about this yet, and this date is simply speculation and could change.

We also don't have a confirmed release time yet, but the current Jujutsu Kaisen 'Break the Curse' update is running until 2am ET/7am BST on 25th August, which ties in with the suspected new season release date. If previous season patterns are followed, we suspect that there will be some down time after or around 2am ET/7am BST while Epic launches the new season (if the release date is correct).

What to expect in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 only potentially only a few days away, we're still yet to get any substantial details or official confirmations from Epic Games on the contents of the upcoming season, we've only been treated to a handful of tantalising teasers so far. That being said, Fortnite leakers have been hard at work on Twitter (or 'X') giving us all a potential insight into what there is to look forward to when the new season drops.

Season Name

Based on a Tweet from reliable leaker @HYPEX, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is likely to be called 'Fortnite Heists'.

Season 4 is now confirmed to be Heist Themed ‼️



"A heist like no other. Are you in?" pic.twitter.com/1yLp8w83qI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 22, 2023

Also, when looking at the several teasers that have come from the official Fortnite Twitter account, including one about Cameras, Guards, and Vaults, it seems safe enough to assume that the information is accurate.

Cameras, guards, vaults, and the best team in the business.



Are you in? pic.twitter.com/JLn0O8hUpd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 20, 2023

Theme/Setting

In this Tweet from @FNChiefAko, there are several leaks and images that give further credit to the idea that Chapter 4 Season 4 will be Heist Themed. From the battle-ready Turrets discretely disguised as a briefcase, to the new Rocket Ram weapon, most of the information all links in one way or another to Heists.

ALL SEASON 4 NEW GAMEPLAY (So far)



- Business Turret

- Rocket Ram

- Heist Bag

- Diamond Dealer (New Boss?)

- Midas' Drum Gun & Other Mythics



Rumored:

- Armored Cars

- C4 Unvault

- Suppressed Sniper Unvault

- Choppa with Launcher

- Thermal Bolt Action Sniper#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/5tGx7108m1 — Ako | Fortnite News 🌑 (@FNChiefAko) August 22, 2023

Weapons

From information gathered in the Tweet below from @FNChiefAko, it seems as though several differing Mythic weapons will be available in Chapter 4 Season 4:

The other Mythics are:



- Kit's Charge Shotgun & Shockwave Launcher

- TNTina Bow

- Mythic Chug Jug

- Gunnar's Stinger SMG

- Foundation's MK-7

- Ray Gun

- Havoc Pump

- Overclocked Pulse Rifle



(Info from @NotJulesDev, @Wensoing & @Egyptian_Leaker) pic.twitter.com/tzCaAvhRJp — Ako | Fortnite News 🌑 (@FNChiefAko) August 22, 2023

Also, it looks as though there may be a new Rocket Ram and Turret weapons on the way, but again we're yet to see anything official from Epic Games on this.

NEW WEAPONS 🔥



- Turret Item

- Rocket Ram#Fortnite #FortniteChapter4Season4 pic.twitter.com/ksHuiDdAdK — Ako | Fortnite News 🌑 (@FNChiefAko) August 22, 2023

There are rumours floating around of a Shield Breaker Grenade being added in the next season, which definitely would make survival a lot harder if true.

New POI's

Thanks to a few leaks from @FNChiefAko and @HYPEX on Twitter, we know that there may be a few new POI's to explore once Chapter 4 Season 4 arrives.

So far, from leaks, it looks like the following POI's will be added:

Sanguine Suites

Relentless Retreat

Eclipsed Estate (Could be the same POI leaked as Sanguine Suites based on attached images)

SEASON 4 POIS 🏦



- Eclipsed Estate (Rumored to replace The Citadel)



- Relentless Retreat (Location Unknown)



Both likely to include Vaults! | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/2XJP7NuXIZ — Ako | Fortnite News 🌑 (@FNChiefAko) August 21, 2023

New Bag Item

One of the more recent leaks from @HYPEX revealed that there may be a new bag item, with @FNChiefAko posting similiar information around the same time.

NEW BAG ITEM ‼️



Could it work similar to the Tents?



Shared by @SirSANX | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/rfFAeaqsto — Ako | Fortnite News 🌑 (@FNChiefAko) August 22, 2023

@FNChiefAko revealed that the new item could be named 'Heist Bag' and could potentially be a rework of Tents or extra storage. We're hoping its the latter, you can never have too much storage really.

That's everything we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, we will continue to update this page with new leaks and confirmations as they appear in the run up to the new season.