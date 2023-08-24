Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 4 trailer has heists, vampires, and one very buff fish

As Fortnite's stellar current season draws to a close (seriously, the jungle is fab), Epic is cranking the hype handle in anticipation of tomorrow's Chapter 4 Season 4, now officially titled The Final Resort, with a first trailer revealing some of what's to come.

Epic has been teasing a heist theme on social media for a couple of days now, but today's trailer makes things official in a big way, showing a new cast of characters - almost certainly this season's Battle Pass gang - infiltrating a luxury mansion to retrieve a golden skull belonging to Fortnite character Oro (who has some nebulous connection to earlier antagonist Midas, but without Eurogamer editor-in-chief Tom Phillips' encyclopaedic Fortnite lore knowledge, I have no idea what the implications of this might be).

As the trailer's heist plays out, we see lightning grenades, laser traps, a portable gun turret sneakily concealed in a briefcase (I'd imagine we can safely say all of that will be making an appearnce to spice up this season's gameplay), and, yes, an alarming muscular Fishsticks, proving there's plenty more where that cat with a six-pack and swole unicorn came from.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 cinematic trailer.

And, of course, it all heads south as the trailer comes to an end, with our gang's carefully made planned rapidly unravelling with the arrival of this season's suave villain Kado Thorne - whose big old batwings suggest October's Fortnitemares Halloween event will harken back to 2020's and its marauding vampires in some fashion.

"Vampire Kado Thorne has made the Island his home in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4," explains Epic, "draining the Island's wealth and treasures to fund opulent properties: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. Heist Thorne's properties to take back what's the Island's - and more importantly - to thwart Thorne's ultimate plan. The fate of the Island's at stake, and thievery's the last resort. So are you in?"

Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 4 launches tomorrow, 24th August, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, PC, and mobile.