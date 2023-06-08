Fortnite Wilds' cinematic trailer promises Transformers, velociraptor mounts and a returning superstar

Summer Games Fest 2023 just dropped the cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: Wilds, which kicks off tomorrow.

The trailer is typically charming. The centre of the island has collapsed revealing a jungle. A bunch of heroes investigate an ancient temple, Fishstick does the Lara Croft emote roll, there are vines that are also grind rails and rideable velociraptor mounts. It's basically everything you could want.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Wilds cinematic trailer.

Then Optimus Prime turns up, things go wrong, and at the very end the big reveal is... Slone is back! SLONE IS BACK!

The Battle Pass will be Transformers rich by the looks of it, but for those of us following Fortnite's story this was all about the good doctor. Cannot wait.