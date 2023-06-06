Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is rapidly approaching. We now have official confirmation from Epic Games on the start date of the new season and the name of the new season, which in itself makes a few of the rumours sound accurate.

Over the past few weeks, the Fortnite leaks and speculations about the new season have been increasing. Some of these rumours include a possible Transformers collaboration, Raptors that can be ridden across the map, and a Volcano.

Without further ado, we're going to show you the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date and what to expect from the new season. We're constantly updating this page as more leaks appear, official confirmations begin, and as the previous season begins to draw to a close.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 estimated release time

When Epic Games released an official new season teaser trailer on Twitter, they confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is releasing on Friday 9th June.

At the time time of writing, we don't know the official release time for the new season update. However, it's important to remember that there will be a period of downtime between the end of Season 2 and the release of Season 3.

What to expect in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

It's release week for the next season of Fortnite, and the social media hints from Epic Games and Fortnite have begun to spring up. In the days leading up to the launch of Chapter 4 Season 3, we're expecting to see more teasers, trailers, and hints dropping from official accounts.

Hints and Teasers

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is officially called 'Fortnite Wilds' which gives a huge thumbs up to a few of the leaks and rumours we've heard so far about the potential map setting for this season.

Theme/Setting

Epic Games have said very little so far about the setting/theme for the next Fortnite season, however their recent eight second teaser trailer is filled with little details to pull out.

Reliable leakers HYPEX and ShiinaBR have both suggested that the grind rails will be reworked into vines. We're inclined to believe these rumours from the footage shown in the trailer and the new banner image for @FortniteGame twitter as they both include vines.

Here are a few things we've noticed from the recent eight second teaser trailer:

The plants and foliage that's skimmed past looks to be like a 'Wild' or tropical setting.

The building in the trailer looks like old ruins in the middle of the tropical environment.

The building seems to be covered in vines (which adds to the rumours about grind rails being replaced.)

The 'Tropical' setting we see is probably only a fraction of the map, on the horizon you can see trees that look like they're from a completely different biome.

To add onto this, it's rumoured that the new season map will have a Volcano and a Desert, possibly in a single new biome. This rumour is starting to look like it's accurate from the glimpses of the environment we got in the recent teaser trailer. If the Volcano is part of the new map, this could mean that there are more environmental factors that could be the end of you as well as the storm.

SEASON 3 LEAKS SO FAR ‼️



- Fortnite x Transformers Collab with an Optimus Prime skin.

- A Summer Meowscles skin, and a Mechanic skin.

- Rideable Raptors that now get exhausted.

There are also unconfirmed rumours of a racing mode being added into Season 3 with a brand new supercar being the default vehicle.

If that wasn't enough, there may also be Raptors that you can ride dotted across the map which is another fun, albeit unusual, mode of transport to get away from the storm and other players. If this is true, this is something we are particularly excited to see return to Fortnite.

It also looks like Mega City is sticking around for now, but this is speculation from the updated Fortnite twitter banner. This has not been stated officially.

Transformers

Probably one of the biggest leaks so far is that Fortnite may be collaborating with Transformers. So far, according to HYPEX on Twitter, the collaboration will begin with an Optimus Prime skin available as soon as Chapter 4 Season 3 launches.

This collaboration makes a lot of sense with the new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts film being released just a few days before the estimated Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date.

It's important to remember that this is speculation at this point, Epic Games have not confirmed much about the new season at the time of writing.

New Skins

Not much has been said or leaked on the skin front for the next season, however we have heard of two possible skins being added by a Tweet from reliable leaker HYPEX. These are:

Summer Meowscles Skin

Mechanic Skin

Again, these are unconfirmed rumours as Epic Games have't said anything about skins yet but we expect more teasers this week.

New Weapons

What would Fortnite be without weapons? Honestly, probably interesting, but the heart and soul of the battle royale is scrambling to find a weapon before an enemy gets there first.

There have been unconfirmed rumours that a Mythic Drum Shotgun will be added with the new season, a new Lever Pistol will be coming, and that the Level Action and Infantry Rifle will return with minor improvements.

With Fortnite due out in less than a week, we're expecting to see more teasers drop before launch day. We will be updating this page as and when new hints, tips, teasers, and official announcements occur. Until then, we recommend making the most of your battle pass and the time you have left with the current season.