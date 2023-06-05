Fortnite officially teases Chapter 4 Season 3's rumoured jungle biome

With just days to go until the launch of Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 3 on 9th June, Epic is steadily ramping up its teases for some of the things the new season will bring, including the apparent confirmation of a previously rumoured new jungle biome.

Word that Epic might be preparing to bring a jungle biome to the latest iteration of Fortnite's map first came via leakers back in April. And a couple of recent official social media asset updates - including some art of a city bordered by vines - lent further credence to those reports.

But now, thanks to a new 8-second teaser shared on the official Fortnite Twitter feed, a jungle biome is a good as confirmed. Peer closely betwixt the lettering and a brisk flyover awaits, skiming over raging waters and lush, mist-shrouded tropical foliage before the camera comes to a halt in view of some squat stone ruins perched atop a cliffside.

Things are about to get WILD! #FortniteWILDS pic.twitter.com/XMApDMhvM5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 5, 2023

Further hammering home Chapter 4 Season 3's apparent theme of exploration through untamed corners, Epic is also teasing the new season with the Twitter hashtag #FortniteWILDS and with a new season logo resembling the four points of a compass.

While Epic remains coy about things to come in Fortnite's next season - beyond confirmation of its arrival this Friday, 9th June, that is - recent leaks have also pointed to the likes of racing, new desert and volcano areas, a Transformers collaboration featuring a Optimus Prime skin, and more as Chapter 4 Season 3 gets underway.