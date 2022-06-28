Fallout 4 PC mod Fallout: London gets new trailer, coming 2023

A new announcement trailer for Fallout: London is now here, revealing it will release sometime in 2023.

"Fallout: London is a DLC-sized mod for Bethesda's Fallout 4. As a continuation of the base game, the mod will allow the player to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London," the description explains.

This mod will be a change from the rest of the Fallout series, as it will not take place in America. The developer hopes this will allow for users to explore "new cultures which have not homogenised with their American counterparts". It will also mean that players can dive on into "pre-war European history, and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class structured society of pre-war Britain."

Visit a post-apocalyptic Blighty in the new Fallout: London trailer.

Last month, we got a closer look at the gameplay for Fallout: London. Here, it was revealed that this mod will be about the size of the base game's Commonwealth map, complete with new factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons and creatures.

As for Fallout 4's official developer Bethesda, the company recently revealed the next game in the series will come after the release of The Elder Scrolls 6.

In the meantime, it is busy with its upcoming space RPG Starfield, with Bethesda finally revealing some gameplay at its summer showcase earlier in the month.