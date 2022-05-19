If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Visit post-apocalyptic London with this Fallout 4 mod

Going underground.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Today brings a look at gameplay for Fallout: London, the upcoming Fallout 4 PC mod that lets you explore the UK's post-apocalyptic capital.

It's planned to be about the size of the base game's Commonwealth map, making this a hugely ambitious piece of DLC.

"The mod encapsulates the gritty, adventurous nature of the Fallout games with a new world, factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons, creatures, and much more! This all comes together in a package tied with a uniquely British bow," reads the press release.

Watch on YouTube

As the above new gameplay trailer shows, Fallout: London sits apart from the rest of the series. The Forced Evolutionary Virus that ravaged America hasn't reached the UK, which means no Super Mutants or Deathclaws. There's no Vault-Tec either.

Instead there's a new threat, which you - as the new Wayfarer character - must endure.

It does, however, still involve character creation, the SPECIAL system, and perks, as well as other series staples like scientific experiments gone wrong and various factions to join.

Except now you'll be punching radshrews on the London Underground.

It's all looking incredibly polished. There's no release date yet, but the development team promise it will be "announced to the public in the not too distant future".

As for Bethesda, Fallout 5 is still a long way off and its next release, Starfield, was recently delayed into next year.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch