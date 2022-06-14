Bethesda confirms Fallout 5 will be its next game after The Elder Scrolls 6

When last we heard of Fallout 5, it was little more than a "one-pager" idea at Bethesda that may or may not come to fruition; however, studio director Todd Howard has now confirmed a new mainline entry in the beloved Fallout series is definitely happening, but won't release until after The Elder Scrolls 6.

In conversation with IGN, Howard revealed The Elder Scrolls 6 is currently in pre-production (confirming previous rumours around the project's progress), before adding, "And, you know, we’re going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate's pretty full going forward for a while. We have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well."

In other words, with Bethesda's next big title, sci-fi RPG Starfield, delayed until next year, and still no word on a potential release window for The Elder Scrolls 6 - despite the game having received its first official tease back in 2018 - it sounds like there'll be an extremely long wait until Fallout 5 finally sees the light of day.

Watch on YouTube Starfield - Official Gameplay Reveal.

There's plenty more chatter about all things Bethesda in IGN's conversation with Howard, although, unsurprisingly, Starfield is its primary focus. Howard revealed, for instance, that the game's main quest will take around 30-40 hours to complete, and that despite its boast of 1,000 explorable, procedurally generated planets, Starfield will feature more handcrafted content than in any previous Bethesda game. That'll include four main cities, with New Atlantis said to be the biggest city the developer has ever made.

Howard's news splurge continues the trend of ever-loosening lips in relation to Starfield following its gameplay reveal during this weekend's Xbox Showcase. Shortly after that unveiling, for instance, Bethesda confirmed Starfield's dialogue scenes will be presented in first-person throughout, and that the main character won't be voiced.

Starfield is expected to launch early next year.