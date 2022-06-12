Here's an extended first look at Bethesda's Starfield

Starfield's delay was some of the biggest news to come this year, but alas not a surprise. After all, we had only been shown concept art with every teaser so far. Thankfully though, we now have our first look at some actual gameplay.

The gameplay starts off on the mysterious moon of Kreet and sees robot companion VASCO making his way out of the starship. Then, of course, we see some aliens, other space things and some combat. All the while, the swelling score is ticking along nicely in the background. We also pop over to New Atlantis at one point.

But you're not here to listen to me waffling on. You're here to see it for yourself. So, without further ado, here is our first look at gameplay for Starfield.

There is also a pretty extensive character creator, and you can also create your own outposts. Oh, and you can also build your own spaceships. Here, you will be able to choose your crewmembers and customise its layout. Bethesda's Todd Howard seems very excited by this all (understandably).

Exploration is going to be a pretty big deal in Starfield. You can land and poke your nose around anywhere on any planet in any system. There are going to be over 100 systems and over 1000 planets within the game. It all sounds quite ambitious!

So, after the long wait, was this footage everything you were hoping for?