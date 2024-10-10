Starfield developer says Bethesda still focused on fan concerns, despite believing its "the best game we've ever made"

Starfield design director Emil Pagliarulo has taken to social media to assure fans that Bethesda is addressing community concerns, in the wake of his comments in a recent interview that some took to suggest the company was satisfied with the game's Shattered Space expansion.

Shattered Space launched last week to a lukewarm reception from fans and critics alike. Eurogamer's Shattered Space review described it as "one of Starfield's most enjoyable storylines to date" but that the experience "once again struggles to offer any real consequences".

Pagliarulo received ire from Starfield's community for his responses in a recent Games Radar interview in which he described Starfield as "in a lot of ways, the best game we've ever made", despite its poor critical reception. Fans felt his words were disingenuous and out of touch with the community.

"It reads as if you and the team are patting yourselves on the head," a fan wrote in a lengthy thread on X directed at Pagliarulo. "It's a pat on the head that based on reviews may not be warranted."

Pagliarulo responded with his own lengthy thread, saying he did not enjoy "leaving fans hanging".

"As the design director, sometimes I'm asked or instructed to do interviews. I was happy to do that, to represent the designers and the studio. Seeing how hard and passionately they worked on Shattered Space, they deserved nothing less," he said.

However, he acknowledged that his own "optimism is in no way meant to be mud in the eye of any dissatisfied fan".

He continued: "I'm also very proud of Shattered Space. We all are. Most of the quests and levels were done by designers who have worked on previous Bethesda games and DLCs, going all the way back to Morrowind. They're good at what they do, and it shows.

"Maybe it's a game of expectations. Fans want a lot, and we do all we can to accommodate them. Here's what I can tell you - nobody, and I mean nobody, at Bethesda is patting themselves on the back while ignoring our players."

Pagliarulo also acknowledged, in addition to delivering Shattered Space, Bethesda has "spent a lot of time this year addressing community concerns and making fixes". He added: "We'll continue to do so, and will be listening to our fans every step of the way. We make these games for all of you."

He concluded: "I love games. I love Bethesda's games. I've been playing them since the Terminator days. All I or anyone here wants to do is make those games... and then make them better. No ego. No arrogance. Just a lot of hard work, and appreciation of our fans."

Regardless of thoughts on Shattered Space, it's a welcome exchange from Pagliarulo who noted "I think a bridge to the devs is important".

Previously he commented on timeline controversies from the Fallout TV show, posting a "helpful little Fallout timeline" including both the TV show and all the games after fans complained the show contradicted canon.