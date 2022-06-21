Fall Guys patch notes and what's new in Season 1

The Fall Guys patch notes grants you insight into all the improvements, new content or subtle changes which occur in the madcap multiplayer game.

Since Fall Guys is now a free-to-play game, you’ll most likely want to know what other changes have been implemented in the game so you don’t fall behind… (I don’t like puns, but, annoyingly, it works here.)

Below you’ll be able to find the latest Fall Guys Season 1 patch notes.

Watch on YouTube Fall Guys Free for All Gameplay Trailer

Fall Guys patch notes: What’s new in Season 1? Below you’ll find the Fall Guys Season 1 patch notes, which were released on Wednesday, 20th June. These patch notes cover everything added or changed upon the release of the free-to-play version of Fall Guys. Credit for the following goes to Epic Games as the patch notes have been copied verbatim from the Fall Guys website: New Rounds and Obstacles! Free for All features 7 new Rounds at launch, plus 5 brand new obstacles! Hex-A-Ring: You’ve heard of Hex-a-Gone, but have you ever tried jumping from tile to tile while the whole floor rotates? That definitely sounds challenging, but you look like you’re up for a challenge!

You’ve heard of Hex-a-Gone, but have you ever tried jumping from tile to tile while the whole floor rotates? That definitely sounds challenging, but you look like you’re up for a challenge! Volleyfall: Volleyfall asks, who can knock the ball into the other side of the court without the other players hitting it back into yours? Whoever gets the ball to touch the floor of the other player, wins!

Volleyfall asks, who can knock the ball into the other side of the court without the other players hitting it back into yours? Whoever gets the ball to touch the floor of the other player, wins! Speed Circuit: Speed Circuit brings a new level of chaos and momentum to Fall Guys! Navigate through the obstacles in your way and run three laps around the circuit without being flung into the misty slime.

Speed Circuit brings a new level of chaos and momentum to Fall Guys! Navigate through the obstacles in your way and run three laps around the circuit without being flung into the misty slime. Track Attack: This truly is a gauntlet to test your Fall Guys skills. With obstacles like speed arches, jump ropes and bouncy floors, you’re bound to learn a thing or two. For both experienced and new players, there are so many ways to get to the finish line in this iconic trail of speed and agility.

This truly is a gauntlet to test your Fall Guys skills. With obstacles like speed arches, jump ropes and bouncy floors, you’re bound to learn a thing or two. For both experienced and new players, there are so many ways to get to the finish line in this iconic trail of speed and agility. Bounce Party: We all love bouncy castles, but what’s it like to traverse the Blunderdome on one? The new material used in Bounce Party makes the floor very bouncy. One jump and you’re going flying! The bouncy floor can be your friend, or your foe while you bounce through hoops to score points.

We all love bouncy castles, but what’s it like to traverse the Blunderdome on one? The new material used in Bounce Party makes the floor very bouncy. One jump and you’re going flying! The bouncy floor can be your friend, or your foe while you bounce through hoops to score points. The Swiveller: In this revolving Round, players spawn on a rotating ring and must jump over the oncoming jump ropes to avoid falling into the Slime! Get your jump timing wrong and you’ll be picking pink slime out of your ears for weeks!

In this revolving Round, players spawn on a rotating ring and must jump over the oncoming jump ropes to avoid falling into the Slime! Get your jump timing wrong and you’ll be picking pink slime out of your ears for weeks! Blast Ball: Last but definitely not least, welcoming Blast Ball. Players spawn on a platform in the Fall Guys arena, with parts of that platform collapsing over time. Pick up Blast Balls and throw them to knock each other into the slime! Plus! We’ve got one extra-special secret new Round that we’re launching later this season, but you’ll find out more about that soon! Even more new things! You can now Voice Chat when you’re in a Party with your friends!

New Shoes added to Custom Shows (including Stadium Stars)!

Most Custom Shows can now be started with as little as 2 players - woo!

We’ve added new rewards including the fabled Golden Dragon to Crown Ranks.

You can now view Crown Rank progression on a separate screen.

You will now have Weekly and Marathon Challenges available to complete alongside Daily Challenges.

New Season Pass with a whopping 100 Tiers, featuring the ability to use Tier Skips!

All players will automatically have access to unlock 50 tiers!

New Store layout.

You can now Dive Grab Tails and Crowns!

Auto Grab! Free for All introduces the ability to grab ledges automatically in-game and this will be enabled for all new players joining us! Beans that have been with us for a while will have the auto grab disabled by default (we don’t want to mess up your muscle memory), but you can change that in your Gameplay Settings! All players will now auto climb grabbed ledges as well.

A prompt will now display when the Crown is present, reminding you to grab it. Fixes and improvements! his list is not exhaustive - but here are the top fixes in this update! Major optimisations to various areas of memory usage, reducing instances of crashes on PlayStation.

Improvements to PlayStation FPS on object-heavy levels such as Fruit Chute, Slime Climb, Lost Temple and more.

Improvements to tails being grabbed from a distance by players experiencing high latency.

If multiple Squads get 0 points (particularly in modes such as Xtreme Squads) they will be eliminated instead of tying and moving to the next Round Fixed an exploit on tile levels such as Thin Ice, where players could span jump and avoid breaking tiles. (Thin Ice is back!)

Fixed a Tail Tag exploit where players could stand on a podium and evade capture.

Fixed instances in Royal Fumble where the tail would disappear if the player with it disconnected.

Fixed pipes at the end of Pipe Dream overshooting players over the finish line.

Fixed the Options menu randomly appearing during gameplay on PS4.

Fixed ‘Multiple Shows Selected’ showing when queuing for a single show in a party.

Fixed hoops spawning too high to reach on levels such as Hoopsie Daisy.

Fixed players queuing together being placed into separate Squads.

Fixed instances of players respawning in Xtreme mode.

Fixed Clank appearing yellow instead of Red or Blue in Team Tail Tag.

Fixed Thin Ice music in Finals Marathon.