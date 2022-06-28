Fall Guys Prime Gaming rewards for June 2022 and how to link an Amazon account to Fall Guys

Fall Guys has gone free-to-play in June 2022, and with 20 million players enjoying falling in silly costumes at launch, there's plenty of newcomers looking to get as many cosmetics as they can, and one great way to do this is through Prime Gaming rewards.

As long as you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link an Amazon account to Fall Guys and enjoy a complete costume, and other perks, every month.

Fall Guys Prime Gaming rewards for June 2022

The Fall Guys Prime Gaming rewards for June 2022 are:

The Amazing Falldazzler upper and lower costume

6500 Kudos

The Amazing Falldazzler costume comes in two parts for the upper and lower portions of your bean's costume, meaning you can mix and match it with other costumes you've earned so far.

Even if you're not a fan of the June 2022 Prime Gaming costumes, 6500 Kudos is a lot of currency that you can spend at the in-game shop! You can purchase costumes, patterns, colours, nameplates, and more on whatever takes your fancy.

There's no time limit on when you have to spend the Kudos by, so you can save up for a cosmetic you really want instead of just buying whatever is currently in the shop. Check back daily and weekly to see what new cosmetics get added.

How to link an Amazon account to Fall Guys

To get Prime Gaming rewards in Fall Guys, you first need to make sure you have an active Amazon Prime membership, and then link the Amazon account with the Prime membership to your Fall Guys account. You'll even get the Fall Guys Prime Gaming rewards if you only have a free trial of the subscription service!

Once your sure that you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, your payment option is up to date, and you have OTP set up on your Amazon account with your current mobile phone number, then here's the steps you need to take to link your Amazon account to Fall Guys:

From the main menu of Fall Guys, bring up the options screen and choose 'Settings' Pick 'Link Amazon Account' and go to the correct regional code website (UK players need to go to amazon.co.uk/a/code and US players need to go to amazon.com/us/code) Sign in to your Amazon account Enter any OTP codes that get sent to your mobile phone Enter the code displayed in Fall Guys on the Amazon website when prompted Allow Prime Gaming access to your Fall Guys account Close down Fall Guys on your console or PC and restart it Go to gaming.amazon.com/home, sign in, and scroll down and click the Fall Guys rewards Choose the current reward and then 'Complete Claim' If there are no problems a 'Successfully Claimed' menu will appear Restart Fall Guys again to add the rewards to your account

We've mentioned the specific US and UK Amazon websites you need to go to link your Fall Guys account with your Amazon account, but if you're from another region, you'll need to go to your own specific Amazon regional code address to link your accounts.

You need to link Fall Guys to your Amazon account to get its Prime Gaming Rewards.

It's important to link your Fall Guys account with the correct Amazon region, or you won't be able to get your Fall Guys Prime Gaming rewards. If you do link to the wrong region, all you need to do is unlink from the same 'Settings' menu in Fall Guys and then link to the correct Amazon region.

If you come across any issues while linking your accounts, make sure you're linking an Amazon account with an active Prime subscription, that your default payment option hasn't expired, and that you've restarted the Fall Guys game multiple times.

Lastly, if while on the Prime Gaming website and you get the 'Go to Mediatonic' option instead of 'Complete Claim' when attempting to claim your monthly Fall Guys rewards in step 9, click the 'I already linked my accounts' option at the bottom of this window. The 'Complete Claim' option should be available now.

Previous Fall Guys Prime Gaming rewards

Since December 2020, there has been a new Fall Guys costume rewarded to Amazon Prime subscribers who have linked their Fall Guys account with their Amazon account every month - except August 2021 which extended the July 2021 rewards another month.

As well as costumes, Kudos and Crowns have been included in past Fall Guys Prime rewards as well.

Here's every previous Fall Guys Prime Gaming reward:

Month and year Prime Gaming rewards December 2020 Winter Warmer costume

x3 Crowns January 2021 Slushie Bear costume

6,500 Kudos February 2021 MVP costume

x3 Crowns March 2021 Boxzilla Bot costume

6,500 Kudos April 2021 Fitness Fiesta costume

x3 Crowns May 2021 Burning Circuits costume

6,500 Kudos June 2021 Chart Topper costume

x3 Crowns July and August 2021 Beetle Buddy costume

6,500 Kudos September 2021 Snorkeller costume

x3 Crowns October 2021 Merry Mastodon costume

6,500 Kudos November 2021 Frill Gills costume

x3 Crowns December 2021 Gifty costume

6,500 Kudos January 2022 Protector costume

x3 Crowns February 2022 Doodles costume

6,500 Kudos March 2022 La Luz costume

x3 Crowns April 2022 Splatter costume

6,500 Kudos May 2022 Don costume

x3 Crowns

Hope you enjoy your Prime Gaming rewards in Fall Guys!