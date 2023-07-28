Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

A Final Fantasy 14 and Fall Guys crossover is on the way

Chocobean.

FF14 characters in Fall Guys
Image credit: Square Enix / Mediatonic
Ed Nightingale
Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

A crossover between Final Fantasy 14 and Fall Guys is on the way next month.

FF14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida announced the news at this year's Final Fantasy Fan Fest in Las Vegas.

The crossover will go both ways, with Final Fantasy costumes available in Fall Guys and a Fall Guys minigame added to FF14's Gold Saucer area.

Fall Guys Warriors of Light Announcement Trailer

For Fall Guys, players will be able to purchase the Warrior of Light Fame Pass from 22nd August. It will be available for six weeks.

The Fame Pass will include costumes, emotes, celebrations and more from both FF14 and across the series - yes that means there's a cute Chocobo outfit.

For FF14, a Fall Guys minigame will be included in the game's Gold Saucer area. Though not shown in full, Yoshida did show some screenshots of Warriors of Light in those bright and bubbly arenas.

The mode will be playable by 24 players at once and is set for inclusion in a future 6.5 patch.

Elsewhere, the game's next expansion Dawntrail was revealed at Fan Fest, including a whole host of further updates.

Final Fantasy 14 is also coming to Xbox next year.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

