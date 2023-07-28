Final Fantasy 14 heading to Xbox

Square Enix's MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 is heading to Xbox consoles.

This long-requested platform addition was announced at this year's Final Fantasy Fan Fest in Las Vegas, with Xbox head Phil Spencer taking the stage.

The game will be playable on both Xbox Series X/S consoles, available in full from spring 2024.

Before that, an open beta is planned for patch 6.5X.

Final Fantasy Fan Fest Las Vegas livestream.

Spencer described the new partnership as a "seminal" moment as the companies look to partner more in the future.

"What I really appreciate about you and your team is that you put the player in the centre of everything you do," said Spencer to FF14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida.

"At Xbox we share a very similar spirit."

The Xbox consoles version will feature fast loading and 4K support on Series X. It will also have crossplay with other platforms.

Spencer noted he wants to bring the Final Fantasy and Xbox communities together in a way that is "safe, secure and engaging, and above all fun".

The game will be a digital-only release and will include the forthcoming expansion Dawntrail due summer 2024, also announced at the Fan Fest.

Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu also noted that other games will be heading to the platform, with Spencer responding he's looking forward to partnering on future games.

Xbox and Square Enix have had a limited relationship in the past, with most Final Fantasy games released on PlayStation before other platforms.

Perhaps this will change from now.