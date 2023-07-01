Fall Guys' Show-Bucks will cost more in the UK, Canada, and Mexico from next month

Mediatonic has outlined changes coming to the regional pricing of Fall Guys' Show-Bucks.

Right now, 1000 Show-Bucks costs £6.49 of your real-life money, 2800 is £15.99, 5000 £25.99, and 13,500 a hefty £63.99.

Let's Play Fall Guys PS5 Gameplay - WATCH OUT FOR MY BEANUS! - EGX 2022

From 17th July, however, these prices will increase to £6.99, £17.49, £27.99, and £69.99 for 1000, 2800, 5000, and 13,500 Show-Bucks respectively.

Prices are also going up in Canada and Mexico, too, although prices for in-game content such as the Fame Pass will remain the same.

ICYMI, famed archaeologist Lara Croft will join the bumbling beans of Fall Guys, thanks to a new Tomb Raider crossover.

"A Lara Croft bean is something you never knew you needed," Tomb Raider's Twitter announced earlier this month. "All the obstacle course training at Croft Manor is going to pay off!"

As for the Lara Croft bean skin, it is taking inspiration from the classic Lara of old, complete with short shorts, tank top, dinky backpack and braided hair. We also saw the arrival of a new build-it-yourself Creative mode in Fall Guys in May, too.

The price change comes just days after Epic Games announced a similar raft of price hikes for Fortnite. 1000 V-Bucks, which will buy you the game's seasonal battle pass, will now cost £6.99, up 50p from £6.49.