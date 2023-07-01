Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get access to ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code: "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fall Guys' Show-Bucks will cost more in the UK, Canada, and Mexico from next month

Bean better days.

A Fall Guys screenshot.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Mediatonic has outlined changes coming to the regional pricing of Fall Guys' Show-Bucks.

Right now, 1000 Show-Bucks costs £6.49 of your real-life money, 2800 is £15.99, 5000 £25.99, and 13,500 a hefty £63.99.

Let's Play Fall Guys PS5 Gameplay - WATCH OUT FOR MY BEANUS! - EGX 2022

From 17th July, however, these prices will increase to £6.99, £17.49, £27.99, and £69.99 for 1000, 2800, 5000, and 13,500 Show-Bucks respectively.

Prices are also going up in Canada and Mexico, too, although prices for in-game content such as the Fame Pass will remain the same.

ICYMI, famed archaeologist Lara Croft will join the bumbling beans of Fall Guys, thanks to a new Tomb Raider crossover.

"A Lara Croft bean is something you never knew you needed," Tomb Raider's Twitter announced earlier this month. "All the obstacle course training at Croft Manor is going to pay off!"

As for the Lara Croft bean skin, it is taking inspiration from the classic Lara of old, complete with short shorts, tank top, dinky backpack and braided hair. We also saw the arrival of a new build-it-yourself Creative mode in Fall Guys in May, too.

The price change comes just days after Epic Games announced a similar raft of price hikes for Fortnite. 1000 V-Bucks, which will buy you the game's seasonal battle pass, will now cost £6.99, up 50p from £6.49.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch