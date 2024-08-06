Fall Guys is now in Fortnite

Bean-based battle royale Fall Guys now exists within Fortnite, with fresh courses built by developer Mediatonic.

The addition of Fall Guys as a permanent part of the Fortniteverse comes after Epic Games acquired Mediatonic back in 2021, and after extensive layoffs at the British firm last year.

For a limited time, you can play Fall Guys within Fortnite's battle royale, via an enormous obstacle course currently floating above the map. Enter into it and your in-game character will be turned into a customised Fall Guy bean. There's also a smattering of limited-time rewards.

Outside of Fortnite's battle royale, you can play custom Fall Guys levels made by Mediatonic and additional mini-games made by other creators, who have had access to Fall Guys assets ahead of time.

Gameplay de Fortnite x Fall Guys.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/FK6hzfFaDK — NotPalo (@NotPaloleaks) August 6, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The tie-up appears permanent, with a dedicated Fall Guys row in Fortnite's main Discover menu, and all non-licensed Fortnite skins given a Fall Guys bean character equivalent.

"If we started Fall Guys development over today, we'd do it inside Fortnite," Epic Games executive vice president Saxs Persson told Eurogamer earlier this year, when asked if Fall Guys development would ever solely exist within Fortnite. "But we are where we are, we don't have anything to announce right now.

"You learn different things when you're separate, but we truly believe the magic of Fortnite is having fun in a game with your friends so the more players there are, the more content there is, the more fun you have. So by that simple measure, it benefits us to have everything in one place."