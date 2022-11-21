Fall Guys Season 3 set to offer a Kraken time with Skyrim, Spongebob Squarepants

Fall Guys' third season will take players away from the starry skies of season two and down to the watery depths in Sunken Secrets.

From tomorrow (22nd November), Fall Guys fans will be presented with five new rounds to get to grips with. These are Blastlantis, Hoop Chute, Puzzle Path, Speed Slider and Kraken Slam.

Watch on YouTube Fish you were here.

Blastlantis will task your anatomic beans with navigating a variety of "tilting pathways". This will be made even harder thanks to the Blast Balls that will be, erm, blasted at them as they try to negotiate the path in front of them.

Having a blast.

Hoop Chute is pretty much what it sounds like. The beans will make their way down a "giant flume", with a number of hoops to pass through for bonus points.

If you like it then you should have put a ring on it.

The next round, Puzzle Path, will be one for those Theseus-like heroes among you. During this round, your beans will have to "navigate the ever-changing labyrinths" before them. Balls of string at the ready!

A new move known as Dive Slide will come into play in Speed Slider. As the name suggests, your beans will have to slide their way down to the finish line (and, perhaps, victory) in this one.

Slide to the left. Slide to the right. Criss cross, criss cross. Cha cha real smooth.

Last up for the new rounds we have the Kraken Slam. Yes, the sea's fabled tentacled monstrosity will be doing its utmost to knock your beans off a collection of rafts here. Water a way to go!

Krack on with it.

There will also be a new season pass (or should that be sea-son pass) coming. This will see collaborations with quite an eclectic range of media. On the one hand we have Spongebob Squarepants and Ultraman, and on the other we have The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

You can see the cinematic teaser for Fall Guys' third season in the video above.