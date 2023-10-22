This is what it looks like when you put Final Fantasy characters into Fall Guys

We already knew that Final Fantasy 14 was making one of its most unusual crossover events yet by teaming up with the bean-tastic Fall Guys, but now we can see it in action courtesy of a new teaser that dropped during Final Fantasy Fan Fest.

Ed's on the ground and keeping us updated with the latest coming out of the fest – including confirmation of Final Fantasy 14's latest job and a Final Fantasy 16 x Final Fantasy 14 crossover – but here's a fresh peek at the mayhem that ensues when you put your favourite Final Fantasy 14 characters into a Fall Guys map:

FINAL FANTASY XIV x Fall Guys Collaboration Trailer.

Fall Guys fans will be pleased to know the Gold Saucer crossover will launch next week on 31st October. Rounds based on the popular party game will be available periodically for groups of 24 – with random matchmaking – and unique prizes can be won.

Mediatonic, the UK developer behind Fall Guys, was severely impacted by the layoffs announced by Epic Games earlier this month, though the studio itself will not be closed.

Epic Games acquired Mediatonic back in March 2021 after the studio's battle royale Fall Guys blew up in popularity. The deal was meant to secure Mediatonic's future. As Tom recently reported, despite remaining open, the studio's future now looks very different indeed.