Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get access to ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code: "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fortnite V-Bucks UK price rise blamed on inflation

As Battle Bus Transformers skin rolls out.

Fortnite skin pack.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Fortnite is rising the price of its in-game V-Bucks currency in the UK, Canada and Mexico.

In a blog post on the changes, developer Epic Games blamed "economic factors like inflation and currency fluctuations". It last adjusted prices in other markets back in 2021.

1000 V-Bucks, which will buy you the game's seasonal battle pass, will now cost £6.99, up 50p from £6.49.

Watch on YouTube
Fortnite heads into the wilds for its latest jungle-themed season.

Larger V-Bucks packs will also rise in price. 2800 V-Bucks will cost £17.49, up from £15.99, while the top-tier 13,500 bundle will cost £69.99, up from £63.99.

Epic Games is also raising the price of in-game currency in Fall Guys, by similar amounts.

The changes come against a backdrop of rising prices more generally in the UK, as it continues to face a cost of living crisis.

Epic announced the changes yesterday right before announcing Fortnite's latest skin pack: a trio of Transformers characters, including an original skin based around a transformation of Fortnite's own battle bus.

The Transformers pack also features Bumblebee and Megatron, and will launch in October priced at $25.

Fortnite Transformers.
Fortnite's $25 Transformers skin pack.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch