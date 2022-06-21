Fall Guys Kudos and how to get Kudos explained

Kudos is one of the currencies you can earn while playing Fall Guys.

Along with Show-Bucks and Crowns, Kudos can be used to purchase a variety of items from the in-game Fall Guys store.

Below you’ll learn how to get Kudos in Fall Guys and what you can spend Kudos on.

How to get Kudos in Fall Guys You can earn Kudos in Fall Guys through three different means: Completing challenges

During events

The Season Pass The Season 1 Pass offers you the chance to unlock 2600 Kudos - whether this number will stay the same in Season 2 is yet to be seen. It’s important to note that, with the release of free-to-play Fall Guys, you can no longer earn Kudos at the end of a match. If you’ve previously played Fall Guys, then it’s worth linking whichever platform you played the game on, such as PlayStation, to your Epic Games account, because this will ensure your Kudos are carried over to the PC version of the game. If, however, this is your first time playing the game, you will automatically start with 1000 Kudos.