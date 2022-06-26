Fall Guys hits 20 million players within days of going free-to-play

Fall Guys now has 20 million players.

Developer Mediatonic hit the milestone without 48 hours of the colourful battle royale knockout game going free-to-play.

"MASSIVE THANK YOU TO ALL WHO HAVE STUMBLED," the Mediatonic team announced on Twitter. "We reached an incredible 20 million players in the first 48 hours of Free For All! See you this weekend my beans!"

Players were left unable to find matches in Fall Guys last week following server issues sparked by the game's free-to-play and multiplatform relaunch. The game faced similar issues when it debuted on PlayStation 4 and Steam back in 2020.

Epic acquired Mediatonic last year and has since slowly integrated Fall Guys into Epic's ecosystem. Players are now required to login with an Epic Games account to play and the game was removed from Steam's storefront in favour of the Epic Games Store.

