Fall Guys goes free-to-play in June alongside Switch and Xbox release

New PS5 version incoming too.
Matt Wales
Knockout battle royale game Fall Guys is going free-to-play from 21st June, developer Mediatonic has announced. Additionally, the shift in monetisation model will coincide with the game's long-awaited release on Switch and Xbox, as well as the arrival of a new PlayStation 5 version, and its debut on the Epic Games Store.

As part of its transition to free-to-play, Fall Guys - which celebrates its second birthday later this year - will be hitting the reset button, and 21st June will see it re-launching with a new season that Mediatonic is referring to as Season 1: Free For All, promising "stacks of new challenges and rewards".

As with Rocket League before it, which similarly went free-to-play after being snapped up by Epic Games, Fall Guys will be adapting a monetisation model that'll be immediately familiar to Fortnite players. That means the arrival of a new paid premium Season Pass - purchasable with a new in-game currency known as Show-Bucks - that'll sit alongside the existing free tier.

Fall Guys - Free for All Trailer.

To help ease Fall Guys' transition from a paid game to a free-to-play - and to "thank the global community...for their support" - Mediatonic will be giving all existing players access to a special Legacy Pack, which will include various cosmetic items and the first Season Pass for free.

Fall Guys will be available on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and the Epic Games Store as of 21st June, and cross-play and cross-progression will be supported across all platforms. Mediatonic hasn't yet discussed the future of the game on Steam, however - specifically if those that paid for it on Valve's platform will be required to jump to the Epic Games Store if they want to continue playing - but I'll update this story as more is shared.

