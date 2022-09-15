Fall Guys Season 2 Battle Pass rewards, including all skins and costumes

As Fall Guys went free-to-play last season, there's a new space-themed Season 2 for those on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Whether you're just aiming for the free tier rewards, or want to get the premium Season 2 Battle Pass, you can find all the rewards in both tiers below, including all the skins and costumes available.

On this page:

Let's Play Fall Guys Free to Play Release Day - FALL GUYS FREE FOR ALL COMMUNITY LIVE STREAM!

Fall Guys Season 2 free Battle Pass rewards

If you don't want to spend money on Fall Guys, you can still unlock 50 Levels of the Battle Pass for free.

Here's everything you can get from the free tier of the Fall Guys season 2 Battle Pass:

7 Costumes

10 Patterns

5 Colours

300 Show-Bucks

7 Nicknames

2,700 Kudos

3 Faceplates

6 Nameplates

2,820 Crown Shards

Here are all the free Costumes on the Fall Guys Season 2 Battle Pass:

Free Season 2 Costume: Sassy Saucer

Unlocked at Level 5.

Free Season 2 Costume: Starry Eyed Specs

Unlocked at Level 15.

Free Season 2 Costume: Glitzy Spacewalkers

Unlocked at Level 17.

Free Season 2 Costume: Tubular Belts

Unlocked at Level 27.

Free Season 2 Costume: Venusian Feet Eaters

Unlocked at Level 44.

Free Season 2 Costume: Hungry Tungling

Unlocked at Level 89.

Free Season 2 Costume: Crabby Cappy

Unlocked at Level 95.

Fall Guys Season 2 is here! You can earn free and premium rewards from the battle pass, including Kudos, and you can get even more freebies by earning Crowns and Crown Shards, and linking your amazon account for a new Prime Gaming costume every month.

Fall Guys season 2 premium Battle Pass rewards

To get the premium rewards of the Fall Guys season 2 Battle Pass, you have to buy the Season Pass for 950 Show-Bucks.

There are 300 available as part of the free season 2 tier, but the lowest amount you can purchase is 1000, so if you want to get all the rewards from this first season, and you don't have any Show-Bucks left over from Season 1, you're going to have to spend some money.

After purchasing or unlocking the premium pass, you'll continue to get all of the free Battle Pass rewards listed above, as well as 50 new Level rewards.

Here's everything you can get from the premium tier of the Fall Guys season 2 Battle Pass:

30 Costumes

1 Pattern

1 Colour

1,100 Show-Bucks

3 Faceplates

3 Nameplates

4 Emotes

3 Celebrations

Here's all the premium Costumes on the season 2 Battle Pass in Fall Guys:

Premium season 2 Costume: Hyandroid X

Top and bottom half both unlocked at Level 1.

Premium season 2 Costume: Xenomorph

Bottom half unlocked at Level 11, top half unlocked at Level 13.

Premium season 2 Costume: Alien Operator

Bottom half unlocked at Level 22, top half unlocked at Level 25.

Premium season 2 Costume: K-2-Pila

Bottom half unlocked at Level 29, different top half styles unlocked at Level 31, 32, and 35.

Premium season 2 Costume: Hugh's Borg Mask

Unlocked at Level 43.

Premium season 2 Costume: Spock

Bottom half unlocked at Level 49, top half unlocked at Level 52.

Premium season 2 Costume: Chrome Strike Blasters

Unlocked at Level 57.

Premium season 2 Costume: Dizzy Dynamo

Bottom half unlocked at Level 59, top half unlocked at Level 62.

Premium season 2 Costume: Rocket Rucksack

Unlocked at Level 67.

Premium season 2 Costume: Planet Pop Soda Belt

Unlocked at Level 68.

Premium season 2 Costume: Robot Wrangler

Bottom half unlocked at Level 71, top half at Level 74

Premium season 2 Costume: Ultimate Idol

Bottom half unlocked at Level 83, top half at Level 86

Premium season 2 Costume: Hatsune Miku

Bottom half unlocked at Level 98, top half at Level 99.

Premium season 2 Costume: Whirlybean

Bottom half unlocked at Level 132, top half at Level 133.

Premium season 2 Costume: Hidey Insidey

Bottom half unlocked at Level 165, top half at Level 166.

Premium season 2 Costume: Nyandroid Omega

Bottom half unlocked at Level 199, top half at Level 200.

Hope you live long and prosper in Season 2 of Fall Guys!