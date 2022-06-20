Fall Guys free to play release time estimate and what to expect from Season 1: Free For All

It's a big week for Fall Guys - it's going free-to-play, and is set to launch on Xbox and Nintendo Switch at the same time.

The new season of Fall Guys is, fittingly, named Season 1: Free For All. It's a reset of sorts, introducing a new currency and Season Pass for players to enjoy.

To help you stay up to date with when Fall Guys is launching into a free-to-play model, you'll find everything you need to know about the new season below, from how the new currency works, to ways you can earn rewards through pre-registration.

On this page:

Fall Guys free-to-play, Xbox and Switch release time estimate

Fall Guys Season 1: Free For All has a release date of June 21 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. This is when the game will be going free-to-play, and sees the release of a bunch of new content, as well as tweaks to existing systems.

Though the exact Fall Guys free-to-play launch time has yet to be announced by developer Mediatonic, the in-game counter for the current season to end is as follows:

UK: 1pm (BST / UK)

Europe: 2pm (CEST / West Europe)

East Coast US: 8am (EST / East Coast US)

West Coast US: 5am (PST / West Coast US)

This tallies with previous updates, such as hotfixes or larger updates adding things like Jump Showdown, where Fall Guys tends to update in the afternoon UK time.

Of course, they might go for a different time for such a significant update - and we'll amend this page when an official confirmation comes through.

What's new in Season 1: Free For All?

To tie in with its release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Epic Games Store, Fall Guys is going through a reset. This means that the new season is actually Season 1: Free For all. There's a lot of new content, as well as some changes to how things like currency and season passes work.

Here's what you can expect:

New Platforms : Fall Guys will be launching onto Nintendo Switch, Epic Games Store and Xbox consoles on June 21st. The game will be de-listed on Steam from this date too, but existing players will be unnaffected.

: Fall Guys will be launching onto Nintendo Switch, Epic Games Store and Xbox consoles on June 21st. The game will be de-listed on Steam from this date too, but existing players will be unnaffected. Season 1: Free For All: The game will be going free-to-play. Cross-platform play and progression will come into effect too, allowing you to play with players on other platforms

PS5 version : Launching on June 21, with faster loading times and performance upgrades on the way.

: Launching on June 21, with faster loading times and performance upgrades on the way. Legacy Pack: For players that launch Fall Guys before June 21, this includes a nickname, nameplate, the Regal costume, the Veggie Dog costume, the Feisty Dwarf costume – and the Season Pass for Season 1!

Show Bucks, new currency that can be used to purchase the Season Pass

new currency that can be used to purchase the Season Pass Pre-registered rewards, for players that want to pre-register for the new season. You'll get a bunch of exclusive rewards.

Good luck in Fall Guys Season 1: Free For All!