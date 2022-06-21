Fall Guys Season 1 Battle Pass rewards, including all skins, costumes and patterns

Fall Guys has officially gone free-to-play, providing a new Season 1 with its release on Xbox, Switch, and the Epic Games Store.

PlayStation and Steam players who already purchased the game will have to switch to this free version, but will receive the Legacy Pack, which includes some cosmetic freebies and the premium Season 1 Battle Pass for free!

Whether you're just aiming for the free tier rewards, or want to get the premium Season 1 Battle Pass, you can find all the rewards in both tiers below, including all the skins, costumes and patterns available.

On this page:

Fall Guys Season 1 free Battle Pass rewards

If you don't want to spend money on Fall Guys, you can still unlock 50 Levels of the Battle Pass.

Here's everything you can get from the free tier of the Fall Guys Season 1 Battle Pass:

9 Costumes

10 Patterns

5 Colours

300 Show-Bucks

7 Nicknames

2,600 Kudos

3 Faceplates

5 Nameplates

You can find out how to unlock all the free Costumes and Patterns on the Season 1 Battle Pass:

Free Season 1 Costume: Punk Band

Unlocked at Level 2.

Free Season 1 Pattern: Down the Middle

Unlocked at Level 4.

Free Season 1 Costume: Arctic Flip Flops

Unlocked at Level 11.

Free Season 1 Pattern: Shape Up

Unlocked at Level 20.

Free Season 1 Costume: Safety Helmet

Unlocked at Level 22.

Free Season 1 Costume: Jungle Frog Pouch

Unlocked at Level 31.

Free Season 1 Costume: Bein Cheesy

Top half unlocked at Level 36 for free, bottom half unlocked at Level 34 as part of the premium pass.

Free Season 1 Pattern: Melon Slices

Unlocked at Level 37.

Free Season 1 Pattern: Pegwin Gang

Unlocked at Level 44.

Free Season 1 Costume: Pixel Shades

Unlocked at Level 51.

Free Season 1 Pattern: Speed Boost

Unlocked at Level 53.

Free Season 1 Pattern: Sprinkle Top

Unlocked at Level 65.

Free Season 1 Costume: Lilly Leaper Slippers

Unlocked at Level 67.

Free Season 1 Costume: Sumo Inflatable

Top half unlocked at Level 72, bottom half unlocked at Level 69 as part of the premium pass.

Free Season 1 Pattern: Avocado

Unlocked at Level 81.

Free Season 1 Pattern: Daisies

Unlocked at Level 85.

Free Season 1 Pattern: Criss-Cross

Unlocked at Level 90.

Free Season 1 Costume: Sprinkles Donut Bag

Unlocked at Level 93.

Free Season 1 Pattern: Wide Eyed

Unlocked at Level 94.

Fall Guys Season 1 premium Battle Pass rewards

To get the premium rewards of the Fall Guys Season 1 Battle Pass, you have to buy the Season Pass for 950 Show-Bucks.

There are 300 available as part of the free Season 1 tier, but the lowest amount you can purchase is 1000, so if you want to get all the rewards from this first season, you're going to have to spend some money, unless you received the Legacy Pack for free as a previous PlayStation or Steam player.

After purchasing or unlocking the premium pass, you'll continue to get all of the free Battle Pass rewards listed above, as well as 50 new Level rewards.

Here's everything you can get from the premium tier of the Fall Guys Season 1 Battle Pass:

13 Costumes

2 Patterns

1 Colour

1,200 Show-Bucks

2 Faceplates

2 Nameplates

5 Emotes

3 Celebrations

You can find out how to unlock all the free Costumes and Patterns on the Season 1 Battle Pass:

Premium Season 1 Costume: Ezio

Top and bottom half both unlocked at Level 1.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Dragon Dance

Bottom half unlocked at Level 12, body unlocked at Level 13, tail unlocked at Level 16, and head unlocked at Level 18.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Chiselled Bust

Bottom half unlocked at Level 25, top half unlocked at Level 26.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Bein Cheesy

Bottom half unlocked at Level 34, top half unlocked at Level 36 for free.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Spring Daisies

Bottom half unlocked at Level 43, top half unlocked at Level 45.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Winter Pegwin Bow

Unlocked at Level 49.

Premium Season 1 Pattern: Tummy Time

Unlocked at Level 50.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Peter Pointer

Bottom half unlocked at Level 56, top half unlocked at Level 58.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Peg-Wig Cake

Unlocked at Level 64.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Sumo Inflatable

Bottom half unlocked at Level 69, top half unlocked at Level 72 for free.

Premium Season 1 Pattern: Shake and Swirl

Unlocked at Level 74.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Swash Sash

Unlocked at Level 79.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Patty Pack

Unlocked at Level 83.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Burning Sensei

Bottom half unlocked at Level 86, top half unlocked at Level 89.

Premium Season 1 Costume: Mechagodzilla

Bottom half unlocked at Level 96, top half unlocked at Level 99.

Have fun earning those Battle Pass rewards in Fall Guys!