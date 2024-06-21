Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Crystal Tear locations

You need to get Crystal Tears in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree to alter the effects of using the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

What Crystal Tear you use can alter your build in Shadow of the Erdtree quite a bit, so to give you as many options to pick from as possible, we've listed all of the Crystal Tear locations in Shadow of the Erdtree that we've found so far.

On this page:

Shadow of the Erdtree Crystal Tear locations

At a glance, here's a picture of all Shadow of the Erdtree Crystal Tear locations we've found so far:

Image credit: Mapgenie/FromSoftware

To get Crystal Tears in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree you need to defeat Furnace Golem bosses at specific locations in the Shadow Realm, so make sure to check out our page on how to beat the Furnace Golem for some handy tips and tricks! In this sense, it's very similar to the base game method of finding Crystal Tears, only this time Erdtree Avatars have been replaced by the Furnace Golems.

However, it's worth noting that not every Furnace Golem drops a Crystal Tear as loot.

Deflecting Hard Tear location

Location: Dropped by the Furnace Golemn found North of 'Scorched Ruins' Site of Grace in the Gravesite Plain area.

Effect: Enhances spontaneous guard in mixed physick.

Image credit: Mapgenie/FromSoftware

Crimsonburst Dried Tear location

Location: Dropped by the Furnace Golemn found right before the entrance to the Shadow Keep in the Scadu Altus area, just northeast of the Church of the Crusade.

Effect: Steadily restores HP of nearby allies for a time.

Image credit: Mapgenie/FromSoftware

Cerulean Sapping Tear location

Location: Dropped by the Furnace Golemn found on the path south of Rabbath's Rise and east of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, in the Scadu Altus area.

Effect: Grants attacks Focus Points-restoring effect.

Image credit: Mapgenie/FromSoftware

We'll update this guide when we find more Crystal Tears in Shadow of the Erdtree!

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.