Diablo 4 introduces its very first Seasonal Journey during the Season of Malignant.

Completing objectives in the Season Journey not only rewards you with Favor - the currency required to claim items on the Battle Pass - but you also get useful rewards for clearing each Chapter of the Journey. You don't usually need to complete all of a Chapter's objectives to move onto the next one, but you do need to complete the majority them.

To help you plan ahead, we've detailed the Seasonal Journey rewards and objects for Season 1 in Diablo 4.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For more help in Sanctuary, check out our Diablo 4 tips and guides hub.

Diablo 4 Season 1 Journey rewards and objectives for Chapter 1

Chapter 1 is fairly simple stuff, and you only need to complete seven objectives of the nine available to progress to Chapter 2. We recommend skipping the side quest and dungeon objectives if you're in a rush.

Objectives:

Den of Evil - Complete any Dungeon found on your map.

Heart of Corruption - Collect a Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Into the Frozen Dark - Complete three Dungeons in Fractured Peaks.

Keeper of the Keys - Collect a Whispering Key, sold at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Kind Stranger - Complete five priority or side quests.

The Hangman's Garden - Collect 15 Gallowvine, found nearly anywhere.

Trouble in the Wilds - Complete a World Event found on your map.

Waste Not - Salvage 10 Normal items at the Blacksmith.

What Lurks Below - Complete 1 Cellar.

Rewards:

Journey Cache (herbs and jewellery)

Aspect of Ancestral Charge (Barbarian)

Subterranean Aspect (Druid)

Quills of Gore Aspect (Necromancer)

Pestilent Points Aspect (Rogue)

Aspect of Searing Wards (Sorcerer)

Go to a Purveyor of Curiosities vendor to get Whispering Keys.

Diablo 4 Season 1 Journey rewards and objectives for Chapter 2

Chapter 2 takes little longer to complete, so make sure you're slaying Malignant Monsters when you come across them to speed things along.

You only need to complete nine objectives of the 11 available to progress to Chapter 3. We recommend skipping the cellar objective if you're in a rush.

Objectives:

A Torch in the Depths - Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

A Warrior of Taste - Change your gear's appearance 5 times at the Wardrobe.

Baptized in Blood - Reach level 25.

Finer Clarity - Upgrade your potion to Minor at the Alchemist.

Gemcutter - Craft any Chipped gem at the Jeweler.

Lighting the Way - Interact with 10 waypoints for faster travel to new places.

Ruins Reclaimed - Conquer a Stronghold.

Spit and Polish - Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

Stopping the Spread - Collect 3 Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Undertaker - Complete 10 Cellars.

Vivisector - Collect 15 Demon Hearts, found from killing Demons or in Cellars.

Rewards:

Journey Cache (Scattered Prisms and jewellery)

Bold Chieftain's Aspect (Barbarian)

Shockwave Aspect (Druid)

Aspect of Exposed Flesh (Necromancer)

Aspect of Surprise (Rogue)

Aspect of Frozen Orbit (Sorcerer)

You can go to any blacksmith to upgrade an item.

Diablo 4 Season 1 Journey rewards and objectives for Chapter 3

Chapter 3 starts to amp things up, but its still mostly time-consuming activities, nothing too difficult yet. Again, make sure you're slaying Malignant Monsters, conquering Strongholds, and completing World Events when you come across them to speed things along.

Unfortunately, you need to complete all 13 objectives to progress to Chapter 4.

Objectives:

A Master at Work - Complete 5 World Events with Mastery.

Champion of the Lost - Conquer 5 Strongholds.

Corruption Cleansed - Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Exceptional Potency - Upgrade your Potion to Moderate at the Alchemist.

Grim Reward - Obtain 10 Caches from the Tree of Whispers, earned by completing Whispers.

Hunter's Whisper - Complete 10 Whispers, available after reaching a certain point in or completing the Campaign.

Purging the Plague - Use Wrathful malignant invoker in a Malignant Tunnel after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Risk and Reward - Buy 5 items from the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Shards of the Fiends - Collect 5 Scattered Prisms, found from killing world bosses or treasure goblins.

Steel from Iron - Upgrade two items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

Touching the Eternal - Unlock 4 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons.

Transfer of Power - Imprint an Aspect at the Occultist.

Wonders Distilled - Craft 5 Elixirs of any time at the Alchemist.

Rewards:

Journey Cache (Legendary salvage materials and jewellery)

Aspect of Encroaching Wrath (Barbarian)

Dire Wolf's Aspect (Druid)

Aspect of Decay (Necromancer)

Aspect of Imitated Imbuement (Rogue)

Aspect of the Unbroken Tether (Sorcerer)

Visit an Occultist if you want to use the Aspects of Power you get from dungeons.

Diablo 4 Season 1 Journey rewards and objectives for Chapter 4

Chapter 4 looks like it will take a while to clear as it starts to introduce killing tough enemies into your objectives, so make sure you're focusing on the right build for your character if you find you're dying a lot.

You only need to complete ten objectives of the 12 available to progress to Chapter 5. We recommend skipping the side quest or Elite Monsters objectives to save a lot of time.

Objectives:

A Legend at the Forge - Upgrade an item at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

A Trail of Mighty Corpses - Kill 100 Elite Monsters.

A World Apart - Change the World Tier. Look for this on your Map.

Benevolent Wanderer - Complete 25 priority or side quests.

Gifts of the Ancients - Unlock 15 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons.

Hardened by Battle - Reach level 50.

Heartrender - Collect 10 Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Legacy of the Sanctuary - Equip a Legendary item in every slot.

Miracles of Alchemy - Craft 10 Elixirs at the Alchemist.

Quelled Hatred - Purify 1,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for this on your Map.

The Father's Gate - Complete the Cathedral of Light to unlock the Nightmare World Tier.

The Stuff of Legends - Collect 5 Coiling Wards, found by salvaging Legendary Armor.

Rewards:

Journey Cache (Malignant Hearts, Forgotten Souls, and jewellery)

Earthquake Aspect (Barbarian)

Lightning Dancer's Aspect (Druid)

Coldbringer's Aspect (Necromancer)

Umbrous Aspect (Rogue)

Gravitational Aspect (Sorcerer)

Get hunting for Malignant Hearts if you want to complete objects and build powerful characters! | Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 1 Journey rewards and objectives for Chapter 5

Chapter 5 is packed with endgame content and can take quite a while to complete as you take on Helltides and Nightmare variations of Dungeons.

You only need to complete nine objectives of the 11 available to progress to Chapter 6.

Objectives:

A Boon in the Tide - Open 1 Tortured Gift of any time during a Helltide.

Cut the First Ear - Kill another player in PvP.

Exceeded Potential - Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 4 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons.

Keymaster - Craft 2 Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist.

Prophecy Manifest - Open a Tortured Gift of Mysteries during a Helltide.

Restored Glory - Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

Scourge of the Malignant - Complete 15 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

The Depths of Fear - Use 5 Nightmare Sigils to empower dungeons, and then complete them.

The Paragon's Path - Unlock 15 Paragon nodes after reaching level 50 through using Paragon points.

Wrath's Beating Heart - Acquire a Wrathful Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the campaign.

Rewards:

Journey Cache (Materials, Nightmare Sigils, and jewellery)

Craven Aspect - You gain 20-40% increased movement speed when moving away from Slowed or Chilled enemies

Unlocking Paragon Nodes is an easy objective to complete as long as you're consistently earning XP.

Diablo 4 Season 1 Journey rewards and objectives for Chapter 6

Chapter 6's objectives are either really hard to complete, or really time-consuming to do, so we recommend really investing in a good build by farming for the best Malignant Hearts you can get for your class.

You only need to complete nine objectives of the 11 available to progress to Chapter 7. We recommend skipping the Nightmare Echo of Varshan if you're struggling to stay alive.

Objectives:

A Fiend Brought Low - Kill a World Boss in Nightmare.

Ancestral Artisan - Upgrade 3 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

Crown to Foot - Imprint 10 Aspects at the Occultist.

Lilith's Undoing - Purify 5,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for these on your Map.

No Mere Mortal - Unlock a Legendary Paragon node after reaching level 50 through using Paragon points.

Pilgrimage of Nightmares - Complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon.

Reaching for Greatness - Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 20 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons.

Tempered by Hellfire - Reach level 75.

The Gathering Fires - Acquire 1,000 Cinders during Helltides in Nightmare.

Threshold of Damnation - Complete the Fallen Temple to unlock the Torment World Tier.

Wrath's Vengeance - Defeat the Nightmare Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline.

Rewards:

Journey Cache (Materials, Nightmare Sigils, and jewellery)

Aspect of Audacity - When there are at least 5 close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds

Varshan is found in Malignant Tunnels. | Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 1 Journey rewards and objectives for Chapter 7

Chapter 7 is the final portion of your Seasonal Journey in Diablo 4. By this point you're probably pretty sick of Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides, so sorry, there's more! Once again, if you find you're struggling to complete these tough activities, make sure you're hunting down the best Malignant Hearts for your class and building around their perks, along with investing in Legendary Aspects and Gems.

You only need to complete six objectives of the 8 available to progress complete Chapter 7 and your Season 1 Seasonal Journey.

Objectives:

Annointed Immortal - Reach level 100.

Blessed Mother Departed - Kill the Echo of Lilith in the Archives of Issalia in Torment.

Heads of the Snake - Kill 5 Helltide Commanders during Helltides.

Lord of the Nightmares - Complete a Tier 43 Nightmare Dungeon.

Mephisto's Bane - Purify 10,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for these on your Map.

Shattered Fiends - Kill 15 World Bosses in Torment.

The Spoils of Hell - Open 3 Tortured Gifts of Mysteries during Helltides.

Wrath's Dying Breath - Defeat the Tormented Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline.

Rewards:

Journey Cache (Materials, jewellery, and a Scroll of Amnesia, which refunds all allocated Skill and Paragon Points)

Killing Lilith on Torment difficulty should be fine...

Good luck with your Seasonal Journey in Diablo 4!