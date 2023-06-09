How to get Paragon points in Diablo 4 and Paragon boards explained

Paragon points are part of a fundamental system in Diablo 4 that you need to customize your character.

In Diablo 4, the builds for the classes are focused on the abilities picked in the Skill Tree of each one of them. However, as you progress in the game, you can go deeper into modifying your character.

In this guide you’ll find all you need to know about how to get Paragon points in Diablo 4 as well as an explanation about the Paragon boards.

How to get paragon points in Diablo 4 Paragon points, in Diablo 4, are earned mostly through leveling up your character after you reach level 50. Once you do, the experience bar changes to blue and it’s split into three parts, and the Paragon tab appears beside the Skill Tree tab. Each segment is represented by a dot in the experience bar. From the level 50 to level 100, you only receive Paragon points. As you gain experience points from all the activities in the game and fill a segment, you’re rewarded with a Paragon point. In the end, raising one level gives you three paragon points. Another source of some Paragon points is the Renown System, which you can complete by doing activities in each region of the game.