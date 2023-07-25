Wrathful Hearts are the rarest and most powerful Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 Season 1.

Although Brutal, Devious, and Viscous Hearts are all fairly easily obtainable, you'll have to put in a bit more work if you want to get your hands on the Wrathful-type Malignant Hearts.

To speed up your search, we've detailed every method on how to get Wrathful Hearts in Diablo 4 below, including a quick method on how to farm Wrathful Hearts.

How to get Wrathful Hearts in Diablo 4

Wrathful Hearts are super-powered Malignant Hearts, so of course they're the rarest type of heart in Season 1. Another useful thing about them is that unlike other heart types, you can socket a Wrathful Heart into any infested socket, regardless of the socket's colour.

There are eight Wrathful Hearts in Diablo 4:

The Malignant Pact : Cycle through a Malignant bonus every 20 kills:

Vicious: Gain 20% Attack Speed

Devious: Core and Basic Skills have a 15% chance to fully restore your Primary Resource

Brutal: Every 21 seconds, gain a Barrier absorbing 85-102 damage

: Cycle through a Malignant bonus every 20 kills: Vicious: Gain 20% Attack Speed Devious: Core and Basic Skills have a 15% chance to fully restore your Primary Resource Brutal: Every 21 seconds, gain a Barrier absorbing 85-102 damage Creeping Death : Your damage over time effects are increased by 30-40% for each different Crowd Control effect on the target. Unstoppable monsters and Staggered bosses instead take 110-130% increased damage from your damage over time effects.

: Your damage over time effects are increased by 30-40% for each different Crowd Control effect on the target. Unstoppable monsters and Staggered bosses instead take 110-130% increased damage from your damage over time effects. The Barber (World Tier 3) : Critical Strikes and all subsequent damage within 2.0-4.0 seconds is absorbed by your target. Then, the absorbed damage erupts onto surrounding enemies. Stored damage is increased by 10% per second.

: Critical Strikes and all subsequent damage within 2.0-4.0 seconds is absorbed by your target. Then, the absorbed damage erupts onto surrounding enemies. Stored damage is increased by 10% per second. Ignoring Pain (Barbarian - World Tier 4) : Incoming damage has a 5-15% chance of being ignored and instead Healing you for 17-68.

: Incoming damage has a 5-15% chance of being ignored and instead Healing you for 17-68. The Unconstrained Beast (Druid - World Tier 4) : When you are hit with a Stun, Freeze or Knock Down effect, there is a 40-60% chance to automatically activate Grizzly Rage for 3 seconds.

: When you are hit with a Stun, Freeze or Knock Down effect, there is a 40-60% chance to automatically activate Grizzly Rage for 3 seconds. The Great Feast (Necromancer - World Tier 4) : Each Minion drains 1.0-2.0 Essence per second but deals 50-75% increased damage. With no Minions, this bonus applies to you and drains 5 Essence per second.

: Each Minion drains 1.0-2.0 Essence per second but deals 50-75% increased damage. With no Minions, this bonus applies to you and drains 5 Essence per second. The Vile Apothecary (Rogue -World Tier 4) : Your attacks have a 5-15% chance to apply all Imbuement effects at 40-50% of normal potency.

: Your attacks have a 5-15% chance to apply all Imbuement effects at 40-50% of normal potency. Omnipower (Sorcerer - World Tier 4): Core Skills that launch a projectile consume all of your Mana. For every 45-35 extra Mana consumed, you launch an additional projectile, and the damage is increased by 3.0-5.0%.

Generally, regardless of what class you're using, you'll want to acquire The Barber Wrathful Heart, as it has amazing DPS potential for all character types. There's no way to guarantee what heart you get, however, so you'll be relying on a lot of luck to roll the ones you want.

Here's all the ways you can get Wrathful Hearts in Diablo 4:

Craft an Uncertain Heart

Defeat Wrathful Elites after using Wrathful Invoker

Defeat random Elite Malignant enemies

Defeat Varshan The Consumed boss

Craft an Uncertain Heart

Unfortunately, the only way you can craft a Wrathful Heart in Diablo 4 is by putting your Ichor into making Uncertain Hearts at Cormond's Wagon. These Uncertain Hearts only have a small chance of creating a Wrathful Heart.

Crafted Wrathful Hearts scale with your level, so unless you're struggling to clear content, we highly recommend you wait a while before spending your Ichor on trying to craft a Wrathful Heart.

Here's the crafting recipe to make an Uncertain Heart in Diablo 4:

20 Brutal Malignant Ichor

20 Devious Malignant Ichor

20 Vicious Malignant Ichor

1,000 Gold

Defeat Wrathful Elites after using Wrathful Invoker

You can craft a Wrathful Invoker at Cormond's Wagon to use on Wrathful Outgrowths located at the end of Malignant Tunnels. These Outgrowths spawn a Wrathful Elite enemy that can drop a caged Wrathful Heart when killed.

However, to get a Wrathful Invoker you have to get lucky with the loot pool of crafting an Uncertain Invoker.

Defeat random Elite Malignant enemies

If you defeat tough Malignant enemies like Elites and Super Elites, there is a chance that they could drop a Wrathful Heart. You can find Malignant enemies all over the map in Season 1, but the best way to search for Elite Malignant enemies is by speeding through Malignant Tunnels and looking out for the 'Malignant' name above the monsters. The Ravening Pit seems to have the highest chance of containing Elite Malignant enemies who might be Wrathful.

If you don't have a Wrathful Invoker to use at the end of a Malignant Tunnel, it's best to just run through looking for Wrathful enemies, then leave when you kill them or confirm there are none to kill. Then, either reset the dungeon from the map menu, or head on out and check another Malignant Dungeon to search for Wrathful enemies.

Defeat Varshan The Consumed

Defeating Varshan The Consumed during the Season 1 questline in Diablo 4 is the current exploit to farming Wrathful Hearts. We've detailed this farming method in the next section, but the most important thing to remember is don't talk to Cormond after defeating Varshan the first time! Keep 'The Cold Hard Truth' quest incomplete when it tells you to check on Cormond.

If you've already completed the quest, or if this exploit gets patched out, then the regular method of getting Wrathful Hearts from Varshan is by crafting Invoker of Varshans for each World Tier, starting at World Tier 2, then using it on Monstrous Outgrowths in Malignant Tunnels to summon an Echo of Varshan.

Make sure you're on World Tier 2 when using your first Varshan Invoker obtained after killing it the first time.

To find a Monstrous Outgrowth, go to the Ravening Pit Malignant Dungeon in Dry Steppes, east of the Fields of Hatred. Head through the wooden door at the end of the tunnel when you've killed everything. This is the area that contains the Monstrous Outgrowth where you summon Varshan with the Invoker.

The Varshan Invokers have slightly different names depending on what World Tier they must be used on, so just remember to craft and use the first one during World Tier 2, then move up to World Tier 3 to use the Foul Invoker, and so on as you unlock different Invokers for Varshan.

Keep in mind that Varshan only has a chance of dropping a Wrathful Heart, so we highly recommend using the farming method detailed below if you want guaranteed Wrathful Heart drops from Varshan at a speedy pace.

How to farm Wrathful Hearts in Diablo 4

Thanks to a method discovered by MrRonnit on the Diablo 4 subreddit, as of writing, the best way to farm Wrathful Hearts quickly in Diablo 4 is by not talking to Cormond after defeating Varshan The Consumed for the first time during the Season 1 questline. This is because you get a guaranteed Wrathful Heart from killing Varshan here, but only a chance of getting one when defeating its Echo when using Varshan Invokers after this.

So, defeat Varshan like normal during 'The Cold Hard Truth' quest, then leave the dungeon and reset it from the map menu. Go back and kill Varshan again for more potential Legendary gear and a guaranteed Wrathful Heart - rinse and repeat as much as you want, just remember to ignore Cormond after.

If you have progressed past this point in the quest, you can still use this farming method by joining a friend's game and farming this route with them, as you'll both get a Wrathful Heart drop.

It's also worth noting that this can be done on any World Tier Level, so you'll get better hearts as you climb the levels and take on the higher difficulties.

If this method gets patched, the next best way to farm Wrathful Hearts is by going to the Ravening Pit Malignant Dungeon, as it has two guaranteed Malignant Elites that often spawn near the entrance. If they're not Wrathful, leave the dungeon and reset it from the map menu, then go in and try again.

Good luck farming for Wrathful Hearts in Diablo 4!