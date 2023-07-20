Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts list, how to get Malignant Hearts

Malignant Hearts are a new type of socketed item introduced in Diablo 4 Season 1 that offer unique perks, similar to how gems and Legendary Aspects work.

Malignant Hearts are required for both powerful new builds and to complete Season Objectives to get rewards during the Season of Malignant.

To help you out, we've detailed how to get Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4, and have also provided a list of all Malignant Hearts and their perks.

How to get Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4

To get Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4, you have to kill special Malignant Monsters or craft them at Cormond's Wagon.

Before you can acquire Malignant Hearts, you have to kill partly corrupted monsters. You'll get a heart for doing so, but when you use the Cage of Binding to perform a ritual on the partly corrupted monsters, they return as fully corrupted monsters. Then, when you kill that fully corrupted Malignant Monster, you'll get a socketable Malignant Heart.

You get the Cage of Binding and learn how to do this ritual during the 'Burning from Within ' questline picked up at Kyovashad that introduces Cormond.

Keep in mind that there are actually four different types of Malignant Hearts that each offer a different category of power:

Vicious Heart (Offensive power) - Dropped from Vicious Malignant Monsters.

- Dropped from Vicious Malignant Monsters. Brutal Heart (Defensive power) - Dropped from Brutal Malignant Monsters.

- Dropped from Brutal Malignant Monsters. Devious Heart (Utility power) - Dropped from Devious Malignant Monsters.

- Dropped from Devious Malignant Monsters. Wrathful Heart (Wrathful power) - Dropped from Wrathful Malignant Monsters.

You can only socket a Malignant Heart in the same colour of Infested socket - except Wrafthful hearts which can be placed in any Infested socket.

Malignant Hearts can also be crafted at Cormond's Wagon by salvaging unwanted hearts for Ichor of a corresponding colour. Salvaging each Vicious, Brutal, and Devious Heart will provide you with 5-15 Ichor, with Wrathful hearts providing 2-5 Ichor of all other Heart types.

Creating a random Heart of a specific type costs 35 Ichor of the other two primary-coloured Hearts. For example, if you wanted to craft a Vicious heart, you would need 35 Brutal Ichor and 35 Devious Ichor. You would then receive a random Vicious heart that scales to the Level of your character. Don't worry, as the heart you create will always either be for your specific class, or can be used by all classes.

Vicious is the weakest type of Malignant Heart, then you improve with Brutal, then Devious, and finally Wrathful is the strongest type of Malignant Heart in Diablo 4. Although, each have their upsides for creating unique builds. Remember that the stronger the heart, the stronger the enemy you have to defeat it for is.

Additionally, Malignant Hearts always grant armor that directly maps with their item power.

The best place to get Malignant Hearts is by looking for the Malignant Tunnels, a new type of replayable dungeon. These tunnels contain lots of Malignant Creatures, including Varshan the Consumed, a new Boss.

At the end of these Malignant Tunnel dungeons, you need to use Malignant Invokers, a special Item crafted at Cormond's Wagon, to interact with Outgrowths of the same type, causing them to summon a fully corrupted monster. When defeated, you'll then receive a Malignant Heart that matches the monster's type.

Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts list for all classes

There are 32 Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4: four for each class, and 12 that can be used by all classes.

Each can only be socketed in the correct colour of Infested Socket, except Wrathful hearts which can be placed in any colour of Infested socket.

With stats taken from a Level 20 character, here's a list of Malignant Hearts for all classes in Diablo 4:

The Picana (Vicious, Offensive) : Critical Strikes electrically charge the enemy for 0.75-2.50 seconds, causing lightning to arc between them and any other charged enemies dealing 68-136 Lightning damage.

: Critical Strikes electrically charge the enemy for 0.75-2.50 seconds, causing lightning to arc between them and any other charged enemies dealing 68-136 Lightning damage. The Dark Dance (Vicious, Offensive - World Tier 3) : Every 5 seconds while above 60% Life, Core Skills cost 68-51 Life instead of your Primary Resource. Skills that consume Life deal 10-20% increased damage.

: Every 5 seconds while above 60% Life, Core Skills cost 68-51 Life instead of your Primary Resource. Skills that consume Life deal 10-20% increased damage. Tempting Fate (Vicious, Offensive - World Tier 3) : You gain 40-60% Critical Strike Damage but your Non-Critical Strikes deal 20-15% less damage.

: You gain 40-60% Critical Strike Damage but your Non-Critical Strikes deal 20-15% less damage. The Lionheart (Brutal, Defensive) : You gain 10% Barrier Generation. You Heal 3-7 Life per second while you have an active Barrier.

: You gain 10% Barrier Generation. You Heal 3-7 Life per second while you have an active Barrier. Revenge (Brutal, Defensive - World Tier 3) : 10-20% of incoming damage is instead suppressed. When you use a Defensive, Subterfuge or a Macabre skill, all suppressed damage is amplified by 250% and explodes, dealing up to 1360-2040 Fire damage to Nearby enemies.

: 10-20% of incoming damage is instead suppressed. When you use a Defensive, Subterfuge or a Macabre skill, all suppressed damage is amplified by 250% and explodes, dealing up to 1360-2040 Fire damage to Nearby enemies. Prudent Heart (Brutal, Defensive - World Tier 3) : You become Immune for 2.0-4.0 seconds after you lose more than 20% Life in a single hit. This effect can only occur once every 110 seconds.

: You become Immune for 2.0-4.0 seconds after you lose more than 20% Life in a single hit. This effect can only occur once every 110 seconds. Determination (Devious, Utility) : Resource draining effects are 40-50% less effective. In addition, gain 3.0-8.0% increased Resource Generation.

: Resource draining effects are 40-50% less effective. In addition, gain 3.0-8.0% increased Resource Generation. Retaliation (Devious, Utility - World Tier 3) : Deal 510-680 Fire damage to surrounding enemies whenever a Crowd Control effect is removed from you.

: Deal 510-680 Fire damage to surrounding enemies whenever a Crowd Control effect is removed from you. The Calculated (Devious, Utility - World Tier 3) : After spending 150-200 of your Primary Resource, your next attack Stuns enemies hit for 2 seconds.

: After spending 150-200 of your Primary Resource, your next attack Stuns enemies hit for 2 seconds. The Malignant Pact (Wrathful, Super) : Cycle through a Malignant bonus every 20 kills:

Vicious: Gain 20% Attack Speed.

Devious: Core and Basic Skills have a 15% chance to fully restore your Primary Resource.

Brutal: Every 21 seconds, gain a Barrier absorbing 85-102 damage.

: Cycle through a Malignant bonus every 20 kills: Vicious: Gain 20% Attack Speed. Devious: Core and Basic Skills have a 15% chance to fully restore your Primary Resource. Brutal: Every 21 seconds, gain a Barrier absorbing 85-102 damage. Creeping Death (Wrathful, Super) : Your damage over time effects are increased by 30-40% for each different Crowd Control effect on the target. Unstoppable monsters and Staggered bosses instead take 110-130% increased damage from your damage over time effects.

: Your damage over time effects are increased by 30-40% for each different Crowd Control effect on the target. Unstoppable monsters and Staggered bosses instead take 110-130% increased damage from your damage over time effects. The Barber (Wrathful, Super - World Tier 3): Critical Strikes and all subsequent damage within 2.0-4.0 seconds is absorbed by your target. Then, the absorbed damage erupts onto surrounding enemies. Stored damage is increased by 10% per second.

Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts list for Barbarian

With stats taken from a Level 20 character, here's a list of all Barbarian Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4:

Focused Rage (Vicious, Offensive) : After spending 100-60 Fury within 2 seconds, your next Non-Basic Skill's Critical Strike Chance is increased by 20-30%.

: After spending 100-60 Fury within 2 seconds, your next Non-Basic Skill's Critical Strike Chance is increased by 20-30%. Resurgent Life (Brutal, Defensive) : While below 40-60% Life, you receive 50-60% more Healing from all sources.

: While below 40-60% Life, you receive 50-60% more Healing from all sources. Punishing Speed (Devious, Utility) : Your Skills have a 20-30% chance to Knock Down all enemies for 1.25 seconds when that Skill's Attack Speed is higher than 35-20%.

: Your Skills have a 20-30% chance to Knock Down all enemies for 1.25 seconds when that Skill's Attack Speed is higher than 35-20%. Ignoring Pain (Wrathful, Super - World Tier 4): Incoming damage has a 5-15% chance of being ignored and instead Healing you for 17-68.

Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts list for Druid

With stats taken from a Level 20 character, here's a list of all Druid Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4:

The Moonrage (Vicious, Offensive) : Kills have a 5% chance to summon a Wolf Companion to your side for 20-30 seconds. In addition, gain +3 to Wolves.

: Kills have a 5% chance to summon a Wolf Companion to your side for 20-30 seconds. In addition, gain +3 to Wolves. The Agitated Winds (Brutal, Defensive) : When 8-13 Close enemies, automatically cast Cyclone Armor. This cannot occur more than once every 10-20 seconds.

: When 8-13 Close enemies, automatically cast Cyclone Armor. This cannot occur more than once every 10-20 seconds. Inexorable Force (Devious, Utility) : Up to 30-50 Distant enemies are pulled toward you while you have an Ultimate Skill active.

: Up to 30-50 Distant enemies are pulled toward you while you have an Ultimate Skill active. The Unconstrained Beast (Wrathful, Super - World Tier 4): When you are hit with a Stun, Freeze or Knock Down effect, there is a 40-60% chance to automatically activate Grizzly Rage for 3 seconds.

Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts list for Necromancer

With stats taken from a Level 20 character, here's a list of all Necromancer Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4:

The Sacrilegious (Vicious, Offensive) : Walking near a Corpse automatically activates an equipped Corpse Skill every second, dealing 40-30% reduced damage.

: Walking near a Corpse automatically activates an equipped Corpse Skill every second, dealing 40-30% reduced damage. The Decrepit Aura (Brutal, Defensive) : When at least 5 enemies are near you, gain an aura that automatically curses surrounding enemies with Decrepify for 5-15 seconds.

: When at least 5 enemies are near you, gain an aura that automatically curses surrounding enemies with Decrepify for 5-15 seconds. Frozen Terror (Devious, Utility) : Lucky Hit: Up to a 10-20% chance of inflicting Fear for 2.5 seconds. Feared enemies are Chilled for 20% every second.

: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10-20% chance of inflicting Fear for 2.5 seconds. Feared enemies are Chilled for 20% every second. The Great Feast (Wrathful, Super - World Tier 4): Each Minion drains 1.0-2.0 Essence per second but deals 50-75% increased damage. With no Minions, this bonus applies to you and drains 5 Essence per second.

Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts list for Rogue

With stats taken from a Level 20 character, here's a list of all Rogue Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4:

Cluster Munitions (Vicious, Offensive) : Lucky Hit: You have up to a 20% chance to launch 3 Stun Grenades that deal 26-32 Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.50 seconds.

: Lucky Hit: You have up to a 20% chance to launch 3 Stun Grenades that deal 26-32 Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.50 seconds. Trickery (Brutal, Defensive) : When you use a Subterfuge Skill, leave behind an unstable Shadow Decoy Trap that Taunts enemies. The Shadow Decoy Trap will explode after 6.0 seconds dealing 680-1020 Shadow damage. Cannot occur more than once every 5 seconds.

: When you use a Subterfuge Skill, leave behind an unstable Shadow Decoy Trap that Taunts enemies. The Shadow Decoy Trap will explode after 6.0 seconds dealing 680-1020 Shadow damage. Cannot occur more than once every 5 seconds. The Clipshot (Devious, Utility) : Lucky Hit: Up to a 20-40% chance for your Cutthroat Skills to Slow by 40% for 3 seconds and your Marksman Skills to Knock Back enemies.

: Lucky Hit: Up to a 20-40% chance for your Cutthroat Skills to Slow by 40% for 3 seconds and your Marksman Skills to Knock Back enemies. The Vile Apothecary (Wrathful, Super-World Tier IV): Your attacks have a 5-15% chance to apply all Imbuement effects at 40-50% of normal potency.

Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts list for Sorcerer

With stats taken from a Level 20 character, here's a list of all Sorcerer Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4:

Tal'Rasha (Vicious, Offensive) : For each unique element you deal damage with, you deal 7-12% increased damage for 3-10 seconds.

: For each unique element you deal damage with, you deal 7-12% increased damage for 3-10 seconds. Spellbreaking (Brutal, Defensive) : After taking Elemental damage, gain 20-40% Resistance to that element for 5 seconds.

: After taking Elemental damage, gain 20-40% Resistance to that element for 5 seconds. Spite (Devious, Utility) : When you are afflicted with a Crowd Control effect, there is a 20-40% chance that the same enemy and enemies around you are also afflicted with the same effect for 3 seconds.

: When you are afflicted with a Crowd Control effect, there is a 20-40% chance that the same enemy and enemies around you are also afflicted with the same effect for 3 seconds. Omnipower (Wrathful, Super - World Tier 4): Core Skills that launch a projectile consume all of your Mana. For every 45-35 extra Mana consumed, you launch an additional projectile, and the damage is increased by 3.0-5.0%.

