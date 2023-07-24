How to get Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4, including how to craft Wrathful Invokers

The Wrathful Invoker, also called a Wrathful Malignant Invoker, is the rarest and most useful Invoker in Diablo 4 Season 1.

Invokers are used on Outgrowths in Malignant Tunnels in order to summon an Elite Malignant monster, which drop different types of Malignant Hearts depending on what Invoker you need to use.

To help you get your hands on powerful Wrathful Malignant Hearts, we've went over how to get the Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4 below, which also explains how to craft a Malignant Invoker, as it's not obvious how to do so.

How to get Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4

To get a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4 you have to craft an Uncertain Invoker at Cormond's Workbench. Keep in mind though that there is only a chance of getting a Wrathful Invoker from an Uncertain Invoker, as Brutal, Vicious, and Devious Invokers are also included in the pull odds.

However, we recommend waiting until you're at World Tier 2 before you try getting a Wrathful Invoker from an Uncertain Invoker, as the odds seem to increase from this tier onwards.

Although unconfirmed, you might also be able to get Wrathful Invokers from defeating specific types of enemies in later difficulty tiers. However, based on community observations, if this is possible, it's a very rare occurrence.

Make sure you periodically check your 'Consumables' tab to see if you've picked up any Wrathful Invokers this way. Although, as we said, it's not likely that you'll get one from random loot drops.

How to craft Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4 explained

To craft a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4 you need to go to Cormond's Workbench and actually craft an Uncertain Invoker, as it has the chance to reward you with one. There is currently no other way to craft a Wrathful Invoker.

Crafting an Uncertain Invoker might also give you a Brutal, Vicious, or Devious Invoker.

The materials you need to craft an Uncertain Invoker are:

40 Brutal Malignant Ichor

40 Devious Malignant Ichor

40 Vicious Malignant Ichor

1,000 Gold

You get these different types of Ichor by killing any enemy, or Malignant enemies of the same type for a higher chance of getting a particular type of Ichor. You can also salvage Malignant Hearts to get Ichor of its type, except Wrathful Malignant hearts, as they give you Ichor of all types.

For example, if you salvage a Brutal Malignant Heart, you would get 5 - 15 Brutal Malignant Ichor, and if you salvaged a Wrathful Malignant Heart, you would get 2 - 5 Ichor of all other Heart types.

How to use Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4

We recommend you wait until you're in the endgame of Season 1 before you actually use Wrathful Invokers, as the higher your level, the better the Wrathful Malignant Heart drop will be from the defeated Elite.

When you're ready, to use a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4 you have to reach the end of a Malignant Tunnel Dungeon, then use the Wrathful Invoker on a green-coloured Wrathful Outgrowth. This then summons a Wrathful Malignant elite enemy, who drops a caged Wrathful Malignant Heart when defeated.

There is always a Wrathful Outgrowth at the end of a Malignant Tunnel, and one other Outgrowth of a different Malignant type: Brutal, Devious, or Vicious. You need to use an Invoker of the same type to summon these other elite Malignant enemies. These Invokers are also craftable at Cormond's Workbench, but they are guaranteed craftables.

Good luck getting Wrathful Invokers in Diablo 4!