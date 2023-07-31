Cellars are very small dungeon-like areas in Diablo 4, which means completing them is a quick way to get monster materials, and gear.

Finding and finishing Cellars is also a potential Season Journey objective, so it's a good idea to know where you can find Cellars, as they generally only appear on your map when you get close enough to their location.

Whether your farming for materials, gear, XP, or need to complete them for objectives, we've got nearly 150 Cellar locations in Diablo 4 marked on our interactive map below.

On this page:

SPOILER-FREE Diablo 4 Review - One Main Issue... DIABLO 4 PC GAMEPLAY REVIEW SINGLEPLAYER.

For more help in Sanctuary, check out our Diablo 4 tips and guides hub.

Diablo 4 Cellar locations

We've found 147 Cellars across all five regions of Sanctuary:

26 in Scosglen

26 in Dry Steppes

31 in Kehjistan

32 in Fractured Peaks

32 in Hawezar

We suspect there are three more to find, but 147 Cellars is more than enough to complete objectives and dish out rewards!

To save you time searching, here's our interactive map showing Cellar locations in Diablo 4:

Be on the lookout for small entrances with an orange glow, as these indicate the start of a Cellar or Dungeon. You'll know it's a Cellar rather than a Dungeon when the symbol of stairs under a hatch appears on your mini-map.

Cellars can also appear on your mini-map when you've unlocked the Whisper bounty feature at the end of the campaign. On the map, they have a light-red background and border instead, but the symbol is the exact same.

Diablo 4 Cellars explained

Cellars are very small Dungeon-like areas that are marked on the mini-map by a symbol of stairs under a hatch. They appear as door entrances or holes in the ground with an orange glow.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Blizzard Entertainment

Once you enter a Cellar, a random instance occurs and gives you an objective. This usually involves just killing a mob or two of enemies, but sometimes events can occur as well. Events in Cellars range from traps, puzzles, cursed shrines, and more! If an event does happen, you'll get an event chest as a reward instead of the usual Cellar chest.

This is a non-event Cellar objective. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Blizzard Entertainment

As long as the area doesn't trigger an event, you can farm for these types of materials in Cellars in Diablo 4:

Crushed Beast Bones

Demon's Heart

Grave Dust

Paletongue

The materials you get from enemy loot is dependent on what type of monster you face in the Cellar. For example, you'll only get Crushed Beast Bones by killing beast, animal, and werecreature enemy types.

Lastly, if it helps with your farming or objective completion needs, know that you can reset Cellars just like Dungeons by hovering over its symbol in the map and holding the reset button.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Blizzard Entertainment

All the best taking on Cellars in Diablo 4!