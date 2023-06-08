Diablo 4 Legendary Aspect locations, list of all Legendary Aspects in Codex of Power

Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 let you make custom weapons with bonuses you want for your class.

While some Legendary Aspects can be equipped by any class, most are exclusive to specific classes because they're pretty much useless if used on another character, as these Aspects usually involve boosting a class-specific perk.

To help you out with your builds, we've got a list of all the Legendary Aspect locations for the Codex of Power in Diablo 4, divided by class. We've also explained Legendary Aspects if you're unfamilair with how they work, and have included a quick explainer on how to extract Legendary Aspects.

Please note that we can't list the locations of Aspects not found in the Codex of Power, as they're obtained from random Legendary loot.

Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects explained

Legendary Aspects imbue gear with Legendary bonuses, meaning you can create your own Legendary gear in Diablo 4 without constantly relying on luck from random drops.

There are two ways to get Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4:

Extracting from a Legendary item

Completing specific Dungeons for the Codex of Power

While you can still get every Legendary Aspect from random loot - and certain Aspects are exclusive to loot - the Codex of Power adds a reliable way to get lots of Legendary bonuses for your weapons and armor. Just remember that they won't be as strong as the same Aspects found on loot in the wild.

So, how do you get Codex of Power Legendary Aspects from Dungeons? You have to go to a specific Dungeon for the Aspect you want, then complete its challenge to get the Aspect as a reward. This often involves collecting some items to open the way to a boss fight, but it can sometimes be smaller tasks and weaker enemies.

As we mentioned, Legendary Aspects from your Codex of Power will almost always be weaker than the ones found on Legendary Loot. So we don't recommend imbuing your best gear with Aspects from the Codex of Power while you're in the late stages of the Endgame, but it is a very reliable way to get more power during the early and mid-game for each character.

How to extract Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4

To extract a Legendary Aspect from your Legendary items, you have to visit an Occultist in one of the cities. Occultists are marked by the triangle symbol with circles on each edge.

You can then imbue Rare gear with that Legendary Aspect (you can't imbue Magic gear), or preview it before making a final decision. This is also where you use the Aspects from your Codex of Power to imbue Legendary perks into your gear, which costs gold and Veiled Crystals. It's the exact same process, just choose 'Codex of Power' instead.

Diablo 4 Legendary Aspect locations for all classes

There are certain Aspects that aren't class-exclusive, meaning any character you're currently playing can use them. If you're undecided on what character to pick next, we've got a class tier list that can help.

We can't list the locations of Legendary Aspects of Power found on loot, as loot is randomised.

Here's a list of Codex of Power Legendary Aspect locations for all classes in Diablo 4:

Legendary Aspect Bonus Location Aspect of Unrelenting Fury Killing an enemy with a Core Skill refunds 10.0% of its base Fury cost. Can only happen once per Skill cast Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Aspect of Retribution Distant enemies have an 8% chance to be Stunned for 2 seconds when they hit you. You deal 20% increased damage to Stunned enemies Abandoned Mineworks Dungeon in Kehjistan Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier While you have a Barrier active, there is a 7% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies Lost Keep Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of Disobedience You gain 0.25% increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25% Halls of the Damned Dungeon in Kehjistan Aspect of Might Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for 2.0 seconds Dark Ravine Dungeon in Dry Steppes (progress with campaign in Dry Steppes to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of the Expectant Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill cast by 5%, up to 30% Underroot Dungeon in Scosglen Aspect of the Protector Damaging an Elite enemy grants you a Barrier absorbing up to 270 damage for 10 seconds. This effect can only happen once every 30 seconds Lost Archives Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Aspect of the Umbral Restore 1 of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy Champion's Demise Dungeon in Dry Steppes Aspect of Inner Calm Deal 5% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30% Raethwind Wilds Dungeon in Scosglen (progress with campaign in Scosglen to unlock the Dungeon) Wind Striker Aspect Critical Strikes grant 8.0% Movement Speed for 1 second, up to 6 seconds Shivta Ruins Dungeon in Kehjstan Ghostwalker Aspect While Unstoppable and for 4 seconds after, you gain 10% increased Movement Speed and can move freely through enemies Broken Bulwark Dungeon in Scosglen (progress with campaign in Scosglen to unlock the Dungeon) Eluding Aspect Becoming Injured while Crowd Controlled grants you Unstoppable for 4 seconds. This effect has a 40 second Cooldown Caldera Gate Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Rapid Aspect Basic Skills gain 15% Attack Speed Buried Halls Dungeon in Dry Steppes Needleflare Aspect Thorns damage dealt has a 20% chance to deal damage to all enemies around you Yshari Sanctum Dungeon in Kehjistan (progress with campaign in Kehjistan to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of Shared Misery Lucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a 30% chance Oblivion Dungeon in Hawezar Edgemaster's Aspect Skills deal up to 10% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Primary Resource Oldstones Dungeon in Scosglen

Diablo 4 Barbarian Legendary Aspect locations

We can't list the locations of Barbarian Legendary Aspects of Power found on loot, as loot is randomised.

For more help and advice while playing as a Barbarian, our best Barbarian build page can help.

Here's a list of Codex of Power Barbarian Legendary Aspect locations in Diablo 4:

Legendary Aspect Bonus Location Aspect of Unrelenting Fury Killing an enemy with a Core Skill refunds 10.0% of its base Fury cost. Can only happen once per Skill cast Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Earthstriker's Aspect After swapping weapons 10 times, your next attack will Overpower and deal 30% increased Overpower damage Maugan's Works Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of Anemia Lucky Hit: Direct damage against Bleeding enemies has up to a 20% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds Kor Dragan Barracks Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Aspect of Bul-Kathos Leap creates an Earthquake that deals 140 Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you gain 5% increased Damage Reduction Light's Refuge Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of Numbing Wrath Each point of Fury generated while at Maximum Fury grants 1 Fortify Heathen's Keep Dungeon in Hawezar Relentless Berserker's Aspect Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Core Skill has up to a 22% chance to extend the duration of Berserking by 1 second. Double this duration if it was a Critical Strike Hakan's Refuge Dungeon in Kehjistan Aspect of Ancestral Echoes Lucky Hit: While Call of the Ancients is on your Action Bar, damaging enemies with Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind have up to a 40% chance to summon an Ancient to perform the same Skill Ancient Reservoir Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of Beserk Ripping Whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking, inflict 20% of the Base damage dealt as additional Bleeding damage over 5 seconds Mournfield Dungeon in Dry Steppes Aspect of Ancestral Force Hammer of the Ancients quakes outwards, dealing 32% of its damage to enemies Sunken Ruins Dungeon in Scosglen Slaking Aspect Lucky Hit: You have up to a 30% chance to gain 20 Fury when Rend deals direct damage to at least one Bleeding enemy Maulwood Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Aspect of Perpetual Stomping Damaging an enemy with Kick or Ground Stomp resets Leap's Cooldown Charnel House Dungeon in Dry Steppes Aspect of Tempering Blows After swapping weapons 6 times, gain 40 Fortify Defiled Catacomb Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Death Wish Aspect Gain 180 Thorns while Berserking Penitent Cairns Dungeon in Scosglen (progress with campaign in Scosglen to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind Whirlwind's Critical Strike Chance is increased by 3% for each second it is channeled, up to 9& Garan Hold Dungeon in Scosglen Iron Blood Aspect Gain 2% Damage Reduction for each Nearby Bleeding enemy up to 10% maximum Forgotten Ruins Dungeon in Kehjistan Aspect of the Iron Warrior Iron Skin grants Unstoppable, and 10% Damage Reduction Carrion Fields Dungeon in Dry Steppes Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster Gain 20% increased Fury Generation while all damage bonuses from the Walking Arsenal Ley Passive are active Calibel's Mine Dungeon in Scosglen Veteran Brawler's Aspect Each time a Core Skill deals direct damage to an enemy, your next Charge or Leap deals 15% increased damage, up to 225% Heretics Asylum Dungeon in Kehjstan Brawler's Aspect Enemies damaged by Kick or Charge will explode if they are killed within the next 2 seconds, dealing 360 damage to surrounding enemies Haunted Refuge Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of Echoing Fury Your Shout Skills generate 2 Fury per second while active Sirocco Caverns Dungeon in Kehjistan

Diablo 4 Druid Legendary Aspect locations

We can't list the locations of Druid Legendary Aspects of Power found on loot, as loot is randomised.

For more help and advice while playing as a Druid, our best Druid build page can help.

Here's a list of Codex of Power Druid Legendary Aspect locations in Diablo 4:

Legendary Aspect Bonus Location Vigorous Aspect Gain 10% Damage Reduction while Shapeshifted into a Werewolf Steadfast Barracks Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of the Unsatiated After killing an enemy with Shred, your next Werewolf Skill generates 20% more Spirit and deals 20% increased damage Tormented Ruins Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Skinwalker's Aspect When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain 18 Life. If you are at full life, fain the same amount as Fortify Fading Echo Dungeon in Kehjistan (progress with campaign in Kehjistan to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of the Changeling's Debt Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Wearbear Skill will instantly deal 120% of the Poisoning damage and consume the Poisoning Conclave Dungeon in Kehjistan Nighthowler's Aspect Blood Howl increases Critical Strike Chance by 5%. In addition, Blood Howl also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds Forbidden City Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Aspect of the Ursine Horror Pulverize is now also an Earth Skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal 126 damage over 2 seconds Belfry Zakara Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of Cyclonic Force Cyclone Armor also provides Physical Damage Reduction. In addition, Cyclone Armor will also be applied to all Nearby Allies Collapsed Vault Dungeon in Kehjistan Ballistic Aspect When you have Fortify your Earth Skills gin +2 Ranks Whispering Pines Dungeon in Scosglen Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast The duration of Grizzly Rage is increased by 1 second. In addition, Critical Strikes while Grizzly Rage is active increase your Critical Strike Damage by 10% for the duration Endless Gates Dungeon in Hawezar Stormshifter's Aspect While Hurricane is active, gain +2 Ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills Crusader's Cathedral Dungeon in Kehjistan (progress with campaign in Kehjistan to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of the Tempest Hurricane damage is increased by 7% each second while active Blind Burrows Dungeon in Hawezar Stormclaw's Aspect Critical Strikes with Shred deal 20% of the damage dealt as Lightning damage to the target and surrounding enemies Anica's Claim Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Overcharged Aspect Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance when dealing Lightning damage to overload the target for 3 seconds, causing them to pulse 252 additional damage to surrounding enemies Mariner's Refuge Dungeon in Scosglen Shepherd's Aspect Core Skills deal an additional 6% damage for each active Companion Bloodsoaked Crag Dungeon in Dry Steppes Aspect of the Calm Breeze Lucky Hit: Wind Shear has up to a 5% chance to fully restore your Spirit Grinning Labyrinth Dungeon in Dry Steppes Mangled Aspect When you are struck as a Werebear you have a 20% chance to gain 1 Spirit Immortal Emanation Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Aspect of Retaliation Your Core Skills deal up to 20% increased damage based on your amount of Fortify Seaside Descent Dungeon in Dry Steppes Crashstone Aspect Earth Skills deal 30% more Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies Stockades Dungeon in Scosglen (progress with campaign in Scosglen to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of Quicksand Damage from Earth Skills Slow enemies hit by 25% for 5 seconds Ferals' Den Dungeon in Scosglen Aspect of Mending Stone The duration of Earthen Bulwark is increased by 6 seconds. In addition, killing an enemy with Earth Skills replenishes 18 of your active Earthen Bulwark's Barrier Sealed Archives Dungeon in Dry Steppes

Diablo 4 Necromancer Legendary Aspect locations

We can't list the locations of Necromancer Legendary Aspects of Power found on loot, as loot is randomised.

For more help and advice while playing as a Necromancer, our best Necromancer build page can help.

Here's a list of Codex of Power Necromancer Legendary Aspect locations in Diablo 4:

Legendary Aspect Bonus Location Aspect of Torment Critical Strikes with Bone Skills increase your Essence Regeneration by 20% for 4 seconds Black Asylum Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Aspect of Empowering Reaper Critical Strikes from Sever have a 10% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals 20% bonus damage. This effect can only happen once very 3 seconds Flooded Depths Dungeon in Scosglen Aspect of Potent Blood While at full Life, Blood Orbs grant 10 Essence Betrayer's Row Dungeon in Dry Steppes Flesh-Rending Aspect After Decompose spawns a Corpse, gain 10 Essence Nostrava Deepwood Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Blood-bathed Aspect Blood Surge's nova echoes again after a short delay, dealing 70% less damage Hoarfrost Demise Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Requiem Aspect You gain 3 Maximum Essence per active Minion Vault of the Forsaken Dungeon in Scosglen (progress with campaign in Scosglen to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of Plunging Darkness Bone Prison spawns a pool of Blight that deals 50% bonus damage over 5 seconds Rimescar Cavern Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Unyielding Commander's Aspect While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions gain 70% Attack Speed and take 90% reduced damage Faceless Shrine Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of the Damned You deal 30% increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicticted by both Decrepify and Iron Maiden Uldur's Cave Dungeon in Kehjstan Hulking Aspect Your Golem has a 1% chance to reduce its active Cooldown by 2 seconds and a 1% chance to spawn a Corpse each time it damages an enemy with its normal attack Sepulcher of The Forsworn Dungeon in Kehjstan Aspect of the Swelling Curse Bone Spirit deals increased damage based on distance traveled, up to 15% Hive Dungeon in Scosglen Fastblood Aspect Blood Orbs reduce your Ultimate Cooldown by 0.5 seconds Iron Hold Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of Reanimation Your Skeletons gain increased damage while alive, up to 20% after 10 seconds Aldurwood Dungeon in Scosglen (progress with campaign in Scosglen to unlock the Dungeon) Sacrificial Aspect Your Sacrifice bonuses are increased by 15% Ruins of Eridu Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of Grasping Veins Gain 10% increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You deal 30% bonus Critical Strike Damage to enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils Corrupted Grotto Dungeon in Kehjistan Blood Seeker's Aspect Blood Lance deals x15% increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy Mercy's Reach Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Blighted Aspect You deal 50% increased damage for 6 seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times Akkhan's Grasp Dungeon in Hawezar Torturous Aspect Enemies afflicted by your Iron Maiden have a 15% chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they deal direct damage Deserted Underpass Dungeon in Kehjistan Splintering Aspect Bone Spear's primary attack makes enemies hit beyond the first Vulnerable for 1.5 seconds. Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal 50% bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies and pierce them Guulrahn Slums Dungeon in Dry Steppes (progress with campaign in Dry Steppes to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of Bursting Bones When a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expires, it deals 8 damage in an area around itself Path of the Blind Dungeon in Dry Steppes

Diablo 4 Rogue Legendary Aspect locations

We can't list the locations of Rogue Legendary Aspects of Power found on loot, as loot is randomised.

For more help and advice while playing as a Rogue, our best Rogue build page can help.

Here's a list of Codex of Power Rogue Legendary Aspect locations in Diablo 4:

Legendary Aspect Bonus Location Enshrouding Aspect Gain a free Dark Shroud shadow every 3 seconds when Standing still. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants 2% increased Damage Reduction Ghoa Ruins Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of Arrow Storms Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 10% chance to creat an arrow storm at the enemy's location, dealing 389 Physical damage over 3 seconds. You can have up to 5 active arrow storms Howling Warren Dungeon in Scosglen Aspect of Siphoned Victuals Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Core Skill has up to a 10% chance to drop a Healing Potion Leviathan's Maw Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of Encircling Blades Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals 8% increased damage Forsaken Quarry Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Trickshot Aspect Whenever Penetrating Shot damages an enemy, 2 additional arrows split off to either side. These side arrows deal 10% of Penetrating Shot's Base damage and do not split Bastion of Faith Dungeon in Hawezar Blast-Trapper's Aspect Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by your Trap Skills has up to a 30% chance to make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds Kor Valar Ramparts Dungeon in Fractured Peaks (progress with campaign in Fractured Peaks to unlock the Dungeon) Vengeful Aspect Lucky Hit: Making an enemy Vulnerable has up to a 30% chance to grant 3% increased Critical Strike Chance for 3 seconds, up to 9% Inferno Dungeon in Kehjistan Aspect of Branching Volleys Barrage's arrows have a 15% chance to split into 2 arrows whenever they ricochet Shadowed Plunge Dungeon in Hawezar Aspect of Corruption Your Imbuement Skill effects have 20% increased potency against Vulnerable enemies Renegade's Retreat Dungeon in Kehjistan (progress with campaign in Kehjistan to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of Uncanny Treachery Dealing direct damage to a Dazed Enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you 15% Control Impaired Duration Reduction for 4 seconds Demon's Wake Dungeon in Scosglen (progress with campaign in Scosglen to unlock the Dungeon) Cheat's Aspect You take 15% less damage from Crowd Controlled enemies. Whenever a Crowd Controlled enemy deals direct damage to you, gain 15% Movement Speed for 2 seconds Luban's Rest Dungeon in Scosglen Aspect of the Unstable Imbuements When casting an Imbuement Skill you trigger an Imbued explosion around yourself, applying the Imbuement effects and dealing 101 damage of the same type Whispering Vault Dungeon in Dry Steppes (progress with campaign in Dry Steppes to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of Volatile Shadows When a Dark Shroud shadow would be removed you trigger an explosion around yourself that deals 39 Shadow damage Ancient Lament's Dungeon in Dry Steppes Ravenous Aspect Killing a Vulnerable enemy grants you 50% increased Energy Regeneration fro 4 seconds Shifting City Dungeon in Dry Steppes Trickster's Aspect Caltrops also throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal 72 total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.50 seconds Guulrahn Canals Dungeon in Dry Steppes (progress with campaign in Dry Steppes to unlock the Dungeon) Opportunist's Aspect When you break Stealth with an attack, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around your location that deal 259 total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.50 seconds Prison of Caldeum Dungeon Kehjistan (progress with campaign in Kehjstan to unlock the Dungeon) Bladedancer's Aspect Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing 10% of Twisting Blades' return damage per hit. Based on the distance the blades returned, the orbit damage increases up to 20% of the return damage Jalal's Vigil Dungeon in Scosglen (progress with campaign in Scosglen to unlock the Dungeon) Energizing Aspect Damaging an Elite enemy with a Basic Skill generates 3 Energy Sanguine Chapel Dungeon in Fractured Peaks (progress with campaign in Fractured Peaks to unlock the Dungeon) Shadowslicer Aspect When you cast Dash, a Shadow Clone is spawned at your location that also casts Dash, dealing 25% of the Base damage Twisted Hollow Dungeon in Scosglen Aspect of Explosive Verve Your Grenade Skills count as Trap Skills. Whenever you arm a Trap or drop Grenades, you gain 10% increased Movement Speed for 3 seconds Derelict Lodge Dungeon in Fractured Peaks

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Legendary Aspect locations

We can't list the locations of Sorcerer Legendary Aspects of Power found on loot, as loot is randomised.

For more help and advice while playing as a Sorcerer, our best Sorcerer build page can help.

Here's a list of Codex of Power Sorcerer Legendary Aspect locations in Diablo 4:

Legendary Aspect Bonus Location Aspect of Conflagration While channeling Incinerate, your Burning damage is increased by 20% Light's Watch Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Aspect of Singed Extremities After Immobilize wears off, enemies are Slowed by 25% for 4 seconds Earthen Wound Dungeon in Hawezar Prodigy's Aspect Using a cooldown restores 15 Mana Witchwater Dungeon in Hawezar Incindiarys Aspect Lucky Hit: Burning damage has up to a 5% chance to restore 10 Mana Tomb of the Saints Dungeon in Kehjistan Aspect of Control You deal 25% more damage to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies Sunken Library Dungeon in Kehjistan Aspect of Three Curses Meteor deals 35% increased Critical Strike Damage against Healthy targets Serpent's Lair Dungeon in Hawezar (progress with campaign in Hawezar to unlock the Dungeon) Snowguard's Aspect While within your own Blizzard, you take 10% less damage Fetid Mausoleum Dungeon in Hawezar (progress with campaign in Hawezar to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of Static Cling Your casts of Charged Bolts have a 15% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer Wretched Delve Dungeon in Scosglen Aspect of Biting Cold When you Freeze an enemy there is a 25% chance they become Vulnerable for 3 seconds Forgotten Depths Dungeon in Dry Steppes (progress with campaign in Dry Steppes to unlock the Dungeon) Aspect of Piercing Cold Ice Shards pierce 3 times, dealing 25% less damage per subsequent enemy hit Dead Man's Dredge Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Recharging Aspect Each time Chain Lightning bounces off you, gain 4 mana Zenith Dungeon in Fractured Peaks Aspect of Unwavering Taking direct damage has a 2% chance to reset the Cooldown of one of your Defensive Skills Putrid Aquifer Dungeon in Kehjistan Charged Aspect Collecting Crackling Energy increases your Movement Speed by 10% for 4 seconds Maddux Watch Dungeon in Scosglen Aspect of Splintering Energy Lightning Spear has an 11% chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear when you cast it Crumbling Hekma Dungeon in Kehjstan Aspect of Efficiency Casting a Basic Skill reduces the Mana cost of your next Core Skill by 10% Domahainne Tunnels Dungeon in Scosglen Storm Swell Aspect You deal 11% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies while you have a Barrier Onyx Hold Dungeon in Dry Steppes Snowveiled Aspect Casting Ice Armor makes you Unstoppable for 2 seconds Srat's Lair Dungeon in Scosglen Elementalist's Aspect Core or Mastery Skills cast at or above 100 Mana gain a 20% increased Critical Strike Chance Pallid Delve Dungeon in Dry Steppes Aspect of the Bounding Conduit Gain 20% Movement Speed for 3 seconds after Teleporting Komdor Temple Dungeon in Dry Steppes Flamewalker's Aspect Coming in contact with your Firewall grants you 15% Movement Speed for 4 seconds Cultist's Refuge Dungeon in Fractured Peaks

