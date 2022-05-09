Warzone Godzilla vs Kong event release time, bundles and skins in Operation Monarch

Warzone Godzilla vs Kong event release time, bundles and skins in Operation MonarchA monster invasion awaits...
Warzone's Godzilla vs Kong event - officially known as
While specifics of the event and how it will impact matches is underwraps, there are Godzilla vs Kong bundles and skins to purchase - allowing players to appear as Godzilla, Mechagodzilla and Kong.
This page explains when King Kong and Godzilla comes to Warzone with the Operation Monarch release date, as well as the available list of Godzilla vs Kong bundles and skins.
On this page:
Warzone Godzilla vs Kong event release time: 9am PDT in EDT and BST / UK explained
The Operation Monarch Godzilla vs Kong event release date is Wednesday, 11th May and is likely set to run until Thursday, 16th June.
Operation Monarch comes a couple of weeks following the beginning of Season 3 - which paved the way for the event with teasers across the map, from ancient cave paintings to the skeletal remains of huge creatures.
Though bundles are already available, the full Operation Monarch release time is as follows:
- UK: 5pm (BST)
- Europe: 6pm (CEST)
- East Coast US: 12pm (EDT)
- West Coast US: 9am (PDT)
With Season 3 launching so recently, there shouldn't be any further downloads as part of this event - but there's not to say there won't be a small patch to add any final touches and tweaks.
What follows is the cost, items and Operators for all three Operation Monarch bundles...
We explain the Warzone Season 3 best weapons you need to start using, and break down new additions M1916 and the Nikita AVT ahead of the Godzilla vs Kong event Operation Monarch. If you want to learn more about firepower from previously, we explain the best Welgun loadout, best Cooper Carbine loadout, best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout, best STG44 loadout, best MP40 loadout, best Automaton loadout, best BAR loadout, best Combat Shotgun loadout, best Type 100 loadout, and best Kar98k loadouts. Elsewhere, learn our recommendations for the best Warzone weapons across the game.
Kong bundle and skin, and Kong Operator explained
Named the Tracer Pack: Kong Limited Time Bundle, this features a Kong Operator skin for Wade.
It contains the following items:
- Three Legendary Weapon Blueprints
- Temple of Kong sniper rifle
- Skull Island Shaker SMG
- Kong's Scepter axe melee weapon
- Gravity Inversion finishing move
- Primal Power spray
- Jia's Doll weapon charm
- Kong Road animated emblem
- Watch Your Back highlight intro (Warzone exclusive)
The Tracer Pack: Kong Limited Time Bundle price is 2400 COD Points (£16.79 / $19.99).
Godzilla bundle and skin, and Godzilla Operator explained
Named the Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle, this features a Godzilla Operator skin for Shigenori.
It contains the following items:
- Breath of Godzilla mastercraft blueprint
- Awakened Alpha legendary LMG
- Gojira Stomp finishing move
- Protector of Earth calling card
- Two Sprays
- Godzilla Heat Ray animated emblem
- Big Mistake MVP highlight (Warzone exclusive)
The Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle price is 2400 COD Points (£16.79 / $19.99).
Mechagodzilla bundle and skin, and Mechagodzilla Operator explained
Named the Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle, this features a Mechagodzilla Operator skin for Constanze.
It contains the following items:
- Cybernetic Destroyer legendary assault rifle
- Neural Uplink legendary SMG
- Nanometal Tail Blade melee weapon
- Network Uptime watch
- Mechagodzilla Head charm
- Evolving Together emblem
- Machine Learning MVP highlight (Vanguard exclusive)
- Rival Protocol highlight intro (Vanguard exclusive)
The Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle price is 2400 COD Points (£16.79 / $19.99).
Godzilla vs Kong bundle bonuses
As well as the above individual bundles, purchasing more than one will grant you with some additional bonuses:
- Two bundles: Godzilla vs Kong weapon sticker, Superspecies player title
- Three bundles: Legendary 'Apex Phase Rifle' SMG
Note - the above bonuses will be delivered when Season 3 Reloaded drops, and you have until June 16th to purchase the bundles before they disappear from the store.
