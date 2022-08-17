New Call of Duty skin appears to plagiarise former Infinity Ward employee working on Dr Disrespect game

A new skin has been released in Call of Duty, which bears a striking resemblance to the work of former Infinity Ward employee Robert Bowling.

Bowling is now studio head at Midnight Society, the developer behind the NFT-fuelled shooter Deadrop that's backed by Dr Disrespect.

Art for Deadrop was revealed in July, but now a very similar looking skin called Doomsayer is available in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Are Sony and Microsoft's squabbles over Call of Duty just business as usual?

Both characters feature a dark mechsuit design with an ice blue skull mask and a hood.

Though there are small differences, they appear perhaps too similar to be mere coincidence. Then again, they're also similar to the protagonist from cyberpunk action platformer Ghostunner too.

I think @fourzerotwo (Robert Bowling) is going to be happy to see that Activision just added his own skin in #Vanguard 🤡

I think @fourzerotwo (Robert Bowling) is going to be happy to see that Activision just added his own skin in #Vanguard 🤡

Maybe not... ->🙃 pic.twitter.com/vZTyWIp2pZ — 𝗡𝗛' -Hotel Six- 🧼🥇 (@ModenasHD) August 16, 2022

Bowling has acknowledged the design with a tweet that simply reads: "At least name it after me".

"I found out about this due to my mentions blowing up from our community tagging me in their replies," he told Kotaku, before sending a photo of a legendary-tier Call of Duty sniper rifle called "Corporate Theft".

This is just the latest controversial design in Call of Duty.

Activision was recently forced to apologise and remove a dog skin following plagiarism accusations from a concept artist.