If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty 4's iconic Shipment map included by accident, developer "forgot" to remove it

How low can you cargo?

Captain Price can't believe it either!
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Shipment from Modern Warfare is one of Call of Duty's most famous maps. So famous, it actually got a revamp for the likes of Vanguard and Modern Warfare 2 (where it was set on a ship).

Its somewhat simple design, which sees a collection of vacant containers for players to shoot their way around, is a mainstay of the series. However, the original map nearly didn't make its way into Call of Duty at all. As hard as it is to imagine now, Shipment's inclusion in 2007's Modern Warfare was "truly an accident".

Watch on YouTube
Here is Shipment in 2022's Modern Warfare 2.

Speaking to Dexerto, Infinity Ward multiplayer design director Geoff Smith shared more backstory on Shipment's genesis.

"There's little happy experiments. Things that worked out, things that didn't work out for whatever reason," Smith said, before admitting Shipment is the "bane of his existence".

Smith stated the map was originally conceived with split-screen in mind, and the team at Infinity Ward used Shipment for internal tests. It was then included in the broader "playlist script" for Modern Warfare, but the developer "forgot" to remove it before the game's final release.

After that, there was "no going back," Smith recalled.

It is hard to imagine Call of Duty without Shipment. Even those with only a vague familiarity with the series can often name it as one of the franchise's maps. While it may have been included by accident, at least the end result was a happy one.

After all, we are now 16 years on from its first iteration, and here I am still writing about it.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Activision, Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch