The original Warzone is back online

Almost two weeks after it went offline, the original Call of Duty Warzone is back online under the new name Caldera.

During the game's offtime, players were "encouraged" to play Warzone 2.0 for free, whilst developer Raven Software shifted its focus over.

As promised, Warzone has been quietly relaunched as Caldera, albeit on life support, as Ishraq put it earlier.

Caldera requires a separate installation from Warzone 2.0 (which is already itself quite beefy) and, as the name suggests, only contains the Caldera map. Battle Royal quads and solos are the only matches available. The in-game store is gone, though any purchases or unlocks can still be accessed. COD Points can be transferred between all games, but content and progression only from Modern Warfare 2019, the original Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard can be accessed in Caldera.

Players have been voicing their frustrations online about the stripped back Warzone experience. Popular maps Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep are no longer available. Others are hoping to see Plunder mode added back into Caldera.

The official Call of Duty website has been quiet on the release of Caldera, probably to keep pushing players to Warzone 2.0. Warzone 2.0 is not without its own issues. Over the weekend, cheaters were making boats fly and grinding XP through exploits.