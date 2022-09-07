Umbrella Academy assassin Hazel comes to Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone in new bundle

Following on from the Cha-Cha bundle introduced at the end of last month, a new bundle for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone now brings even more from Netflix's The Umbrella Academy to the fray.

This bundle, known as the Hazel Bundle, will allow players to "suit up" as Umbrella Acadamy's other time travelling assassin Hazel (the clue was in the name there), thanks to the new legendary operative skin. It comes with the pink dog head and all, and is available now.

"Everything happens like it's supposed to... including your enemies getting eliminated," reads the teaser for this latest Call of Duty collaboration, which you can see for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube A dog's life.

In addition to this new skin, Call of Duty players will also be able to get their hands on two legendary weapon blueprints: Electric Lollipop and Sugar Loader. There are also a variety of cosmetics such as charms and calling cards available with this bundle, as well as a new finishing move and MVP highlight animation.

To paraphrase from one YouTube commenter, Call of Duty is becoming a bit of an alternative history multiverse at this point.