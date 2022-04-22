COD-Zilla is officially coming, and he's bringing King Kong along for the ride

After a lot of speculation and several leaks, what we all assumed was coming has indeed been confirmed. In a, rather surreal and perhaps overdue crossover, Godzilla and King Kong will be making their way into Call of Duty: Warzone.

"Hold on to your… everything. 😱 The MONSTER OF ALL BATTLES is coming," Activision proclaimed on Thursday. This crossover, which is known as Operation Monarch, will go live on 11th May.

You can check out the official teaser below.

Admittedly, the trailer doesn't really tell us a huge amount about what we can expect when these towering and muscle clad beasts make their Warzone debut. We can see the two foes squaring up to fight in a very similar manner to their brawl in the Godzilla vs Kong film of last year. So, perhaps this will be a more cinematic experience?

Many of the video's commenters have now started making a Wishlist for future collaborations, with Jurassic World being a top contender. How do you think Indominus Rex would fair against these two?

Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty, continues to be embroiled in a discrimination lawsuit in the State of California.