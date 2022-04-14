Looks like Godzilla is heading to Call of Duty Warzone

The release date of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard's new season has been announced with a new cinematic trailer that appears to hint the arrival of something more sinister.

Season three, Classified Arms, is set to release on the 27th April with the franchise's connected universe storyline progressing with the release of "Nebula bombs" by the Nazis.

But the cinematic trailer also teases something bigger: "With Nebula, the Nazis had unwittingly shaken something awake, something far more powerful and fearsome than anything we could ever hope to comprehend."

Fans have speculated that the trailer is referring to Godzilla, the Japanese monster first appearing in the titular movie in 1954.

Back in February, Xfire reported that both Godzilla and King Kong would be arriving in Warzone.

Artwork seen by the publication reportedly shows King Kong swatting a WW2 plane out of the sky, while another showed Godzilla killing soldiers with a bright blue beam.

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty, continues to be embroiled in a discrimination lawsuit in the State of California.

Yesterday, it was reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom has allegedly interfered with the ongoing suit in favour of Activision. Political interference in ongoing cases is deeply frowned upon in the United States.