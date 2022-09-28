Two-and-a-half years after launch, Call of Duty: Warzone gets its final major update

Call of Duty: Warzone's final major update has landed - two-and-a-half years after the phenomenally-popular battle royale launched and changed the series forever.

Warzone, which launched as a standalone free-to-play battle royale in March 2020 following the successful launch of 2019's Modern Warfare soft reboot, was an overnight phenomenon fuelled by lockdowns that made billions of dollars for Activision.

It's seen three major maps: Verdansk, Rebirth and Caldera, sometimes awkward integration with Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, and crossovers with some of the biggest names in popular culture.

Warzone signs off with a 6GB mid-season five update that includes a final set of quality of life improvements, and a "greatest hits" package of modes, with playlist rotations due to occur once per week. Warzone custodian Raven Software outlined what to expect in a blog post.

Here's a nice touch: "Warzone Stories" calling cards. These are free to everyone as a thank you to the community, and include nods to some of Warzone's infamous meta weapons, such as the Grau and the DMR 14 from Black Ops Cold War.

With the final season five update comes a new cinematic outro from Butcher when you load into Warzone.

Butcher's final transmission 🌋



This is all leading up to the October launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the November launch of Warzone 2.0., which has come under fire from some Warzone players because it resets inventories and progression.