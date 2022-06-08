Activision confirms your Warzone items and progression won't carry over to Warzone 2.0

Activision has confirmed Warzone 2.0 resets player inventories and progression.

The new Warzone, which is described as "an extension of the Modern Warfare 2 universe", has new Modern Warfare 2 content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories, Activision said in a blog post.

Warzone 2.0 is due out later this year soon after Modern Warfare 2 comes out at the end of October.

The Warzone that exists today will continue as a separate experience, Activision said, which will include a "continuation" of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience.

Watch on YouTube The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal trailer.

It's a decision that's sure to prove divisive within the Call of Duty community, especially with some Warzone players who have put a huge amount of time and money into the battle royale since it launched in 2020. Some Warzone players, however, have said they're ready to move on, with the current game bloated by scores of weapons and cosmetics.

Activision explained the decision by insisting it will enable developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software "to fully deliver this state-of-the-art experience".

In other Warzone 2.0 news, Activision teased a new sandbox mode as well as a brand-new playspace.

Call of Duty will now be built on one unified engine, beginning with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. "The new, free-to-play battle royale Warzone also features the same technology powering Modern Warfare 2," Activision said, "so both titles leverage the Call of Duty engine that first debuted with Modern Warfare (2019), providing the most seamless and advanced Call of Duty experiences ever."

As you'd expect, Activision's Ricochet anti-cheat system will release alongside Modern Warfare 2 and the new battle royale.

Meanwhile, Modern Warfare 2 launches on Steam after a five-year hiatus for the series. Activision hasn't said Warzone 2.0 will also launch on Valve’s platform, but it seems like a sure bet.

A mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone is also in the works.

Check out Eurogamer's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 preview for more.