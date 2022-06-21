Warzone Season 4 release time, and what's new in the Season 4 update

Warzone Season 4 is set to launch very soon indeed, bringing a brand new map with it.

The new Warzone content comes under the title of Mercenaries of Fortune, heralding the new Fortune's Keep map, and a bunch of updates to Caldera.

To keep you in the loop, this page has been updated with everything you need to know about the new season. You'll find the Warzone Season 4 release date, details on the new map, and other updates to expect at launch.

Warzone Season 4 release time: What time will Warzone Season 4 launch?

Warzone Season 4 will launch on Wednesday, 22nd June.

The Warzone Season 4 release time is as follows:

UK: 5pm (BST)

Europe: 6pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 12pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 9am (PDT)

Note for Vanguard players, the updates will go live 24 hours earlier, at Tuesday 9am PDT.

Here's what to expect from Warzone Season 4. (Image credit: Activision)

As per usual, be prepared for the release times to be delayed in case there's any last minute changes or setbacks from the developer. Call of Duty is pretty reliable in this regard - but you never know.

After that, be sure to set 2nd July free to see ten of the best teams from Australia, New Zealand, and Japan battle in a Quads invitational tournament on Rebirth Island, with the best team winning the largest share of a $20,000 AUD prize pool.

What's new in Warzone Season 4?

The theme for Season 4 of Warzone is Mercenaries of Fortune. It includes the following:

A brand new Resurgence map called Fortune's Keep. It's roughly the same size as Rebirth Island. Make sure to visit the Town, Winery, Keep and Smuggler's Cove areas of the map.

New in-game features will debut first on Fortune's Keep including Black Market Supply Run contracts, and Cash Extraction events.

In Black Market Supply Run contracts you can earn off-market loot by reaching Black Market stations before the timer runs out.

For Cash Extraction, ambush merceneriesas they attempt to extract cash for big rewards.

There's also an update to Caldera. Storage Town, the iconic location from Verdansk will be added in, and can now be found between the Mines and Dig Site.

A harsh drought has hit the Caldera map too, drying up the rivers. Merceneries have set up camps in these areas, making the map more dangerous to navigate.

To help you get across the new terrain, the armoured SUV is being added to Caldera first. It includes a dedicated rooftop turret seat, and room for Operators to use their own loadout weapons.

